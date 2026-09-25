Photos: See Highlights from 54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter at 54 Below
On September 22, 54 Below hosted a *Short n’ Sweet* night celebrating the music of Sabrina Carpenter! See photos from the performance
On September 22, 54 Below hosted a *Short n’ Sweet* night celebrating the music of Sabrina Carpenter! Featuring a sensational lineup of Broadway, Off-Broadway, TV, film, and NYC performers, this high-energy concert highlighted both her biggest hits and fan-favorite deep cuts. The night, full of powerhouse performances and fun, was produced by Lizzie Buller and Kaileigh Fiorillo. It featured music direction by Joseph Thor. The cast included Hannah Bonnett (Legally Blonde national tour), Lizzie Buller, Ava Dalton, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Carly Gendell (School of Rock, Picnic at Hanging Rock: The Musical Off-Broadway), Halle Just, Kiara Michelle Lee (Heathers Off-Broadway, Back to the Future), Gabbi Mack (Six the Musical), Giovanna Martinez (Back to the Future), Jacqueline Mate, Madison Mosley (Beetlejuice), Bridget Parker, Echo Deva Picone, Mimi Pietila and Emily Rudolph (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway).
Follow @kaileighfiorillo and @lizziebuller on Instagram.
Find tickets to more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.
See photos from the September 22 show below.
Echo Deva Piccone
Kaileigh Fiorillo, Lizzie Buller
Bridget Parker
Ava Dalton, Mimi Pietilla
Halle Just
Ava Dalton
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