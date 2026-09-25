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Photos: See Highlights from 54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter at 54 Below

On September 22, 54 Below hosted a *Short n’ Sweet* night celebrating the music of Sabrina Carpenter! See photos from the performance

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On September 22, 54 Below hosted a *Short n’ Sweet* night celebrating the music of Sabrina Carpenter! Featuring a sensational lineup of Broadway, Off-Broadway, TV, film, and NYC performers, this high-energy concert highlighted both her biggest hits and fan-favorite deep cuts. The night, full of powerhouse performances and fun, was produced by Lizzie Buller and Kaileigh Fiorillo. It featured music direction by Joseph Thor. The cast included Hannah Bonnett (Legally Blonde national tour), Lizzie Buller, Ava Dalton, Kaileigh Fiorillo, Carly Gendell (School of Rock, Picnic at Hanging Rock: The Musical Off-Broadway), Halle Just, Kiara Michelle Lee (Heathers Off-Broadway, Back to the Future), Gabbi Mack (Six the Musical), Giovanna Martinez (Back to the Future), Jacqueline Mate, Madison Mosley (Beetlejuice), Bridget Parker, Echo Deva Picone, Mimi Pietila and Emily Rudolph (The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Off-Broadway).

Follow @kaileighfiorillo and @lizziebuller on Instagram.

Find tickets to more upcoming shows at 54 Below on their website here.

See photos from the September 22 show below.

Photos: See Highlights from 54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter at 54 Below — photo 1 of 12


Echo Deva Piccone

Photos: See Highlights from 54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter at 54 Below — photo 2 of 12


Kaileigh Fiorillo, Lizzie Buller

Photos: See Highlights from 54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter at 54 Below — photo 3 of 12


Madison Mosley

Photos: See Highlights from 54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter at 54 Below — photo 4 of 12


Carly Gendell

Photos: See Highlights from 54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter at 54 Below — photo 5 of 12


Bridget Parker

Photos: See Highlights from 54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter at 54 Below — photo 6 of 12


Ava Dalton, Mimi Pietilla

Photos: See Highlights from 54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter at 54 Below — photo 7 of 12


Halle Just

Photos: See Highlights from 54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter at 54 Below — photo 8 of 12


Madison Mosley

Photos: See Highlights from 54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter at 54 Below — photo 9 of 12


Kaileigh Fiorillo

Photos: See Highlights from 54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter at 54 Below — photo 10 of 12


Hannah Bonnett

Photos: See Highlights from 54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter at 54 Below — photo 11 of 12


Ava Dalton

Photos: See Highlights from 54 Sings Sabrina Carpenter at 54 Below — photo 12 of 12


Giovanna Martinez

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