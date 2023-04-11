Photos: Pandora Boxx Debuts THE BOXX THAT ROCKS at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

Pandora Boxx lept into our hearts and the history books with three appearances on the RuPaul's Drag Race competition franchise and three seasons of the spin-off show Drag U, and last week the comedy queen brought her new show THE BOXX THAT ROCKS to New York and the Laurie Beechman Theatre at The Westbank Cafe. Playing two show on April 6th and 7th, Pandora Boxx entertained her fans with some lipsync, some videos, and some comedy monology that featured reminiscences of some of the nightmare gigs she has played over the years (the material is so unbelievable that it could be scripted into an entire comedy hour, if Pandora, so, chose).

