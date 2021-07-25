Photos: Nicole Henry Plays The Arts Garage

The temperature rose in Delray Beach last night but this time it wasn't because of climate change. Sultry jazz vocalist Nicole Henry was performing on the stage of the Arts Garage. While her music may be real "cool" she is one "hot" vocalist on all levels.

Musical currents flow in many directions during a Nicole Henry show and even though this particular performance was a homage to Whitney Houston, it was in fact equally about the vocal prowess and personality of Nicole Henry.

Whatever theme Nicole chooses to explore in concert or cabaret appearance, the secret sauce is the expertise of Ms. Henry, one of the most exciting singers out there today.

Since her debut in 2004, Nicole Henry has established herself as one of the jazz world's most acclaimed vocalists, possessing a potent combination of dynamic vocal abilities, impeccable phrasing, and powerful emotional resonance.

Her passionate, soulful voice and heartfelt charisma have earned her a Soul Train Award for "Best Traditional Jazz Performance," and three Top-10 U.S. Billboard and HMV Japan jazz albums. Heralded by The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, The Japan Times, El Pais, Jazz Times, Essence and more, Ms. Henry tells real stories through unparalleled interpretations of repertoire from the American Songbook, classic and contemporary jazz, popular standards, blues and originals.

She has captivated audiences in over 20 countries, headlining at venues in cities including New York, Tokyo, Madrid, Moscow, Paris, Shanghai, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, San Francisco and Miami. Ms. Henry has also performed in more than 30 music festivals worldwide and in some of the world's most famous venues including Blue Note; Jazz at Lincoln Center; Blues Alley; Arsht Center; Feinstein's; Green Mill; Jazz St. Louis; Madrid Jazz Festival; the Regattabar; and Catalina Jazz.

She has recorded with some of today's musical greats including Kirk Whalum, Julian Lage, Gerald Clayton and Gil Goldstein and has performed with the Duke Ellington Orchestra, the Henry Mancini Institute Orchestra and Michael Feinstein. In late 2019, Ms. Henry returned to the theatrical stage and garnered critical praise in a new musical version of "The Bodyguard," and in 2021, she will perform in the new musical "A Wonderful World, the story of Louis Armstrong."

