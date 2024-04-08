Photos: Linda Purl Joins Forces With Diva Jazz Orchestra at Birdland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birdland presented singer/actress Linda Purl on the historic stage on Monday, April 1, with Big Band Romance. Ms. Purl was accompanied by the DIVA Jazz Orchestra and musical director Tedd Firth, with special guest singer Nicolas King.

Linda Purl sang the extraordinary music that defined the classic big band sound and the songs they helped made famous. Songs included were “Pick Your Self Up,” “Come Rain or Come Shine,” and “Too Darn Hot.”

Linda Purl is known for her running roles on multiple, iconic television series. Besides being Richie Cunningham’s girlfriend and Fonzie’s fiancée on Happy Days, Matlock’s daughter Charlene Matlock, and Pam’s Mom/Steve Carell’s girlfriend on The Office, she has starred in over 47 made-for-TV movies. A recurring role on Homeland has been among her favorites and she is currently recurring on the new HBO Max series, Hacks.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey