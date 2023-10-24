Photos: Iconic LORNA LUFT Returns To 54 Below

54 Below favorite Lorna Luft plays annual 54 Below show.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Iconic entertainer and 54 Below favorite Lorna Luft returned to Broadway's Living Room last week for two performances of her musical cabaret show and, as usual, the basement was flooded with fans of the singing actress known as much for her inspirational outlook as she is for her storytelling prowess.  One of the most beloved women in the business, Lorna Luft always brings her A-Game along with her tales of show business life, family matters, and continually rising to the occasion.

Broadway World Cabaret photographer Conor Weiss was on hand to capture the lovely Miss Luft in the act as she gave the fans that which they always crave:  lots and lots of Lorna.

Find great shows to see on the 54 Below website HERE and visit the Lorna Luft Instagram HERE.

  About Conor Weiss

Photos: Iconic LORNA LUFT Returns To 54 Below Conor Weiss is a NY-based actor/director and occasional stage manager who has been around the Cabaret scene since 1994 - 2003 when he first joined the staff as a technical director at Judy's' and at Danny's Skylight room. During these years and the years after the closing of Judy's and Danny's, he subbed in at many other clubs at one time or another. He has always had a deep love for the American Songbook and for cabaret. Between his time in the booth and time in the audience has probably been present for a few thousand cabaret shows over the last 30 years and looks forward to more!

Find Conor Weiss on Facebook HERE.



Recommended For You