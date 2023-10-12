Photos: First Look At SPEAKEASY SOCIAL At Chelsea Table + Stage

Featuring high-energy synchronized dancing and tight vocal harmonies courtesy of The Sirens.
On Saturday, September 30th GPC Entertainment presented Speakeasy Social - an evening of song and dance dedicated to the time of flappers, bootleggers, and jazz. See photos below.
Featuring high-energy synchronized dancing and tight vocal harmonies courtesy of The Sirens, the show is full of sultry charm and feminine energy that's redefining the American cabaret experience. You better believe...it's the bee's knees!
Speakeasy Social is directed by Andrea Palesh and Melissa Buriak, produced by Andrea Palesh, Bridget Bose, and Melissa Buriak, with music direction by Annie Ester and Vinnie Ester.
Photo Credit: David Ovitsky
The cast of Speakeasy Social
Rachel Lucy Higbee Pathak
Rachel Lucy Higbee Pathak, Marie Mama Smith, and Halle Augenstein
Shannon McGee, Jazmine Raye, and Melissa Buriak
Annie Ester
Vivien Rose
Vivien Rose
Emily Britt
The cast of Speakeasy Social
Jazmine Raye, Andrea Palesh, and Halle Augenstein
Jazmine Raye, Bridget Bose, and Halle Augenstein
Emily Britt and Melissa Buriak
The cast of Speakeasy Social
The cast of Speakeasy Social
Rachel Lucy Higbee Pathak
The cast of Speakeasy Social
The cast of Speakeasy Social
Shannon McGee
Shannon McGee and Annie Ester
