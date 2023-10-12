Photos: First Look At SPEAKEASY SOCIAL At Chelsea Table + Stage

By: Oct. 12, 2023

On Saturday, September 30th GPC Entertainment presented Speakeasy Social - an evening of song and dance dedicated to the time of flappers, bootleggers, and jazz. See photos below. 

Featuring high-energy synchronized dancing and tight vocal harmonies courtesy of The Sirens, the show is full of sultry charm and feminine energy that's redefining the American cabaret experience. You better believe...it's the bee's knees!

Speakeasy Social is directed by Andrea Palesh and Melissa Buriak, produced by Andrea PaleshBridget Bose, and Melissa Buriak, with music direction by Annie Ester and Vinnie Ester.

Photo Credit: David Ovitsky 

The cast of Speakeasy Social

Rachel Lucy Higbee Pathak 

Rachel Lucy Higbee Pathak, Marie Mama Smith, and Halle Augenstein 

Shannon McGee, Jazmine Raye, and Melissa Buriak 

Annie Ester 

Vivien Rose 

Vivien Rose 

Emily Britt 

The cast of Speakeasy Social 

Jazmine Raye, Andrea Palesh, and Halle Augenstein 

Jazmine Raye, Bridget Bose, and Halle Augenstein

Emily Britt and Melissa Buriak 

The cast of Speakeasy Social 

The cast of Speakeasy Social 

Rachel Lucy Higbee Pathak 

The cast of Speakeasy Social

The cast of Speakeasy Social 

Shannon McGee

Shannon McGee and Annie Ester



