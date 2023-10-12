Photos: First Look At SPEAKEASY SOCIAL At Chelsea Table + Stage

On Saturday, September 30th GPC Entertainment presented Speakeasy Social - an evening of song and dance dedicated to the time of flappers, bootleggers, and jazz. See photos below.

Featuring high-energy synchronized dancing and tight vocal harmonies courtesy of The Sirens, the show is full of sultry charm and feminine energy that's redefining the American cabaret experience. You better believe...it's the bee's knees!

Speakeasy Social is directed by Andrea Palesh and Melissa Buriak, produced by Andrea Palesh, Bridget Bose, and Melissa Buriak, with music direction by Annie Ester and Vinnie Ester.

Photo Credit: David Ovitsky