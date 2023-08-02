Photos: Daniel Reichard Returns To Birdland With IT'S YOU I LIKE

Daniel Reichard Returns to Birdland with "It's You I Like"

Birdland presented the return of Broadway and concert star Daniel Reichard on Monday, July 31 at 7pm. Photographer-to-the-stars Kevin Alvey was there to catch the magic!

Broadway and concert stage star Daniel Reichard, who originated the role of Bob Gaudio in the world-famous Broadway musical, Jersey Boys, returned to the Birdland stage with “It’s You I Like,” a new concert. This evening of songs and stories was Reichard's first New York City solo act since December 2021 and his ninth engagement at the iconic jazz club. Audiences were treated to jazz renditions of classics from the Great American Songbook in an all-new autobiographical club show. Reichard has starred in shows on and off-Broadway, at Lincoln Center, the Public Theater, and has played hundreds and hundreds of music venues across the continent with his vocal group, "The Midtown Men."

Photo credit: Kevin Alvey