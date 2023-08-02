Photos: Daniel Reichard Returns To Birdland With IT'S YOU I LIKE

Daniel Reichard originated the role of Bob Gaudio in the world-famous Broadway musical, Jersey Boys.

By: Aug. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland Theater Photo 1 Happy Birthday To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Review: Bryan Eng's Sextet Wows With 'SWINGIN' STANDARDS' at Birdland Theater Photo 2 Bryan Eng Wows Crowd With STANDARDS
Review: Garofalo Gabs & Grabs From Her Comedy Grab Bag At City Winery Photo 3 Janeane Garofalo Shows Staying Power At City Winery
Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light Photo 4 & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble In The Solo Spot

Daniel Reichard Returns to Birdland with "It's You I Like"

Birdland presented the return of Broadway and concert star Daniel Reichard on Monday, July 31 at 7pm. Photographer-to-the-stars Kevin Alvey was there to catch the magic!

See photos below!

Broadway and concert stage star Daniel Reichard, who originated the role of Bob Gaudio in the world-famous Broadway musical, Jersey Boys, returned to the Birdland stage with “It’s You I Like,” a new concert. This evening of songs and stories was Reichard's first New York City solo act since December 2021 and his ninth engagement at the iconic jazz club. Audiences were treated to jazz renditions of classics from the Great American Songbook in an all-new autobiographical club show. Reichard has starred in shows on and off-Broadway, at Lincoln Center, the Public Theater, and has played hundreds and hundreds of music venues across the continent with his vocal group, "The Midtown Men."

Photo credit:  Kevin Alvey



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
DUETS: The Concert Series Returns To 54 Below This September! Photo
DUETS: The Concert Series Returns To 54 Below This September!

DUETS: The Concert Series returns to 54 Below this September!

2
See Tony Award Winner Cady Huffman and Bass Player Mary Ann McSweeney Live at Birdland The Photo
See Tony Award Winner Cady Huffman and Bass Player Mary Ann McSweeney Live at Birdland Theater

Get ready for an extraordinary night of music as Tony Award winner Cady Huffman and bass player Mary Ann McSweeney take the stage at Birdland Theater. Don't miss out on this limited-time performance that guarantees an unforgettable experience.

3
Sandra Mae Frank and Joey Antonio to Host BROADWAY SIGNS! PRIDE Photo
Sandra Mae Frank and Joey Antonio to Host BROADWAY SIGNS! PRIDE

Join Sandra Mae Frank and Joey Antonio as they host Broadway SIGNs! PRIDE, a special event celebrating the first ever American Sign Language production of The Laramie Project. Don't miss this exciting night of inclusive theater!

4
Lucie Arnaz Resplendent In Show Photos Photo
Lucie Arnaz Resplendent In Show Photos

The iconic singing actress returned to 54 Below with her hit show after a long wait.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video Video: Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY Video
Davie & Evans Sing 'One Second and a Million Miles' From THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Video
Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
THE LION KING

Recommended For You