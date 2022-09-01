Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: DANTE HARRELL AND ABIGAIL ALDRIDGE at 54 Below

Tuesday night 54 Below presented an evening of jazz, Josephine Baker, and jaunty chapeaux.

Sep. 01, 2022  

Photos: DANTE HARRELL AND ABIGAIL ALDRIDGE at 54 Below Tuesday night's 9:30 slot at 54 Below was promised as an eclectic jazz-flavored evening of mid-century American music from Abigail Aldridge and Danté Harrell. The two vocalists presented the works of composers like Irving Berlin, Duke Ellington, John Wallowitch, and The Gershwins, with an assist from Musical Director/pianist Kuni Mikami, bassist Jon Roche, drummer Luther Allison, and dancer Amber Lyons.

Broadway World Cabaret attended the performance in order to share with our readers a photo essay of Harrell, Aldridge, and their company of fellow artists in action.

Photos by Stephen Mosher

September 1, 2022

