Photos: Brenda Russell Interviewed For UNSCRIPTED LIVE At City Winery NYC

The interview series that spotlights the stories of legendary artists, their resilience, and their creative regeneration.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Tony Award-winning composer Brenda Russell ("The Color Purple") joined award-winning filmmaker and photographer Sekou Luke (Notes from Harlem) and noted music journalist Christian John Wikane (PopMatters) in The Loft at City Winery (NYC) on Monday, October 16 for the third edition of "Unscripted Live," the live branch of "Unscripted: Conversations with Christian John Wikane," an interview series that spotlights the stories of legendary artists, their resilience, and their creative regeneration.

See photos below!

Christian conducted a one-on-one interview with Brenda, whose songwriting work with Allee Willis and Stephen Bray on the score to "The Color Purple" Broadway production will be heard in director Blitz Bazawule's forthcoming film adaptation of the musical, which won "Best Revival" at the 2016 Tony Awards. Brenda discussed her career as a prolific, GRAMMY-nominated songwriter, sharing stories behind writing heralded classics like "Get Here" (Oleta Adams), "If Only For One Night" (Luther Vandross), "Dinner With Gershwin" (Donna Summer), and her own Top 40 hits "Piano in the Dark" and "So Good, So Right." Acclaimed vocalist Janice Pendarvis, who appeared in the Oscar-winning film "20 Feet from Stardom," made a special guest appearance at the top of the evening. She introduced Sekou and Christian, who also premiered "In the Writer's Room," a film that spotlights ten lessons from songwriters who've been featured in Unscripted. The film was shot at ARRI Studio (Long Island City) and on location throughout New York City, with interview footage filmed at Ashford & Simpson's Sugar Bar, Harlem Stage, Rift Studios, The Green Room 42, Laurie Beechman Theater, among other venues.

"Unscripted: Conversations with Christian John Wikane" is a video series featuring exclusive interviews filmed and produced by director Sekou Luke and music journalist Christian John Wikane. Launched in April 2020, Season 1 of "Unscripted" featured eight interviews with GRAMMY, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning legends, as well as chart-topping singers and songwriters: André De Shields, Nona Hendryx, Melba Moore, Ruth Pointer, Valerie Simpson (Ashford & Simpson), Kathy Sledge (Sister Sledge), Bruce Sudano (Brooklyn Dreams), and vocal legend Fonzi Thornton. Season 2 continued with icons and innovators, including original Ikette Joshie Jo Armstead, Cory Daye (Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band), GRAMMY-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer, cabaret artist/dancer Christian Holder (The Joffrey Ballet), GRAMMY-winning musician Van Hunt, groundbreaking singer-songwriter Rahsaan Patterson, Janice Pendarvis, and Ray Shell (Starlight Express). All interviews were published in tandem with PopMatters, an online magazine of cultural criticism. Season 3, which kicked off with Ray Parker, Jr. and Brenda Russell, is currently in production.

Photos courtesy of Marvin Abreu, Mark Claudio, Berka Ngong, Christopher Zapata.

Brenda Russell
Brenda Russell

Brenda Russell
Brenda Russell

Brenda Russell and Christian John Wikane
Brenda Russell and Christian John Wikane

Christian John Wikane and Sekou Luke [Executive Producers, Unscripted]
Christian John Wikane and Sekou Luke [Executive Producers, Unscripted]

Janice Pendarvis
Janice Pendarvis

Christian John Wikane, Cory Daye, Brenda Russell, Fonzi Thornton
Christian John Wikane, Cory Daye, Brenda Russell, Fonzi Thornton

Photos: Brenda Russell Interviewed For UNSCRIPTED LIVE At City Winery NYC
Joshie Jo Armstead, Christian John Wikane, Cory Daye, Brenda Russell, Rahsaan Patterson, Fonzi Thornton, Andre De Shields, Janice Pendarvis, Sekou Luke

Joshie Jo Armstead, Brenda Russell, Ty Stephens
Joshie Jo Armstead, Brenda Russell, Ty Stephens

Sekou Luke, Cory Daye, Andre De Shields, DJ Scaife
Sekou Luke, Cory Daye, Andre De Shields, DJ Scaife

Christian John Wikane, Rahsaan Patterson, Sekou Luke
Christian John Wikane, Rahsaan Patterson, Sekou Luke

Christian John Wikane, Lia Chang, Sekou Luke
Christian John Wikane, Lia Chang, Sekou Luke

Brenda Russell and Janice Pendarvis
Brenda Russell and Janice Pendarvis

Brenda Russell and Fonzi Thornton
Brenda Russell and Fonzi Thornton

Sekou Luke and David Robertson
Sekou Luke and David Robertson

Ralph Brown, Jenny Jules, and Christian John Wikane
Ralph Brown, Jenny Jules, and Christian John Wikane

Mitchell Wayne
Mitchell Wayne

Ebet Roberts
Ebet Roberts

Joshie Jo Armstead, Carol Klenfner, and Sekou Luke
Joshie Jo Armstead, Carol Klenfner, and Sekou Luke

Andre Les Pierre, Sekou Luke, Shawn Wilson, Christian John Wikane, Daryl Douglas
Andre Les Pierre, Sekou Luke, Shawn Wilson, Christian John Wikane, Daryl Douglas

Clarence Haynes and Christian John Wikane
Clarence Haynes and Christian John Wikane

Sharon Jerry Collins, Brenda Russell, Dennis Collins
Sharon Jerry Collins, Brenda Russell, Dennis Collins

 



Recommended For You