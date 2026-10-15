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Photos: Artemisia LeFay Performs IT'S ALL A SWINDLE at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

The kabarett performance features music by Weill, Spoliansky, Eisler, Brecht, and LeFay.

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Acclaimed kabarettist and composer Artemisia LeFay returned to The Laurie Beechman Theatre on October 8th with her latest show "It's All a Swindle" alongside pianist Renee Guerrero and bassist Clayton Thompson. Check out photos below!

The show celebrates the radical thinkers, folks of the fringe, and vaudevillians of Berlin's 1920s and 1930s and how they endured and triumphed in times of fascist political upheaval. Music is by Weill, Spoliansky, Eisler, Brecht & LeFay.

Photo Credit: Conor Weiss


Photo Credit: Conor Weiss

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