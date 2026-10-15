Photos: Artemisia LeFay Performs IT'S ALL A SWINDLE at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

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Acclaimed kabarettist and composer Artemisia LeFay returned to The Laurie Beechman Theatre on October 8th with her latest show "It's All a Swindle" alongside pianist Renee Guerrero and bassist Clayton Thompson. Check out photos below!

The show celebrates the radical thinkers, folks of the fringe, and vaudevillians of Berlin's 1920s and 1930s and how they endured and triumphed in times of fascist political upheaval. Music is by Weill, Spoliansky, Eisler, Brecht & LeFay.

Photo Credit: Conor Weiss



Photo Credit: Conor Weiss

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 15 Hrs 52 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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