Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

So my DAHLINGS, this month's installment of that fab series birthed from a tweet by Alexandra Silber - I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN - brought Al and her pals back to 54 Below to dream and wish for roles in this, the dawn of a new age of theatre, where all roles are open to all people with the power to wish it so... even in their showers. Now, we all know that BroadwayWorld has showered La Silber with much praise for her cabaret endeavors, including raves for this ongoing, on-growing, ever-evolving nightclub act, and so, this is jus' a brief stop off to let you know that Al (we call her Al) and her latest company of dreamers knocked this one out of the park AGAIN, only more so, as it seems this show just keeps getting better. Not the least of the home runs hit on the night was Silber’s own warbling of the lovely AMELIE ballad TIMES ARE HARD FOR DREAMERS. Heart is something that Silber has in abundance in her work, and that is what one needs for this gorgeous dream-like tune. Andrew Kober’s hilariously blatant audition for the role of King George in HAMILTON (a role he calls the best on Broadway) had us all rolling in the aisles. John Rapson wisely played off his own shameless seeking of the role of Marley’s Ghost in A CHRISTMAS CAROL (THE MUSICAL) by making a joke about his resemblance to Andrew Kober before singing LINK BY LINK. HAMILTON’S talented swing, Johanna Moise, wowed the crowd after demurely admitting she was there to “work on her singing,” since she was a dancer first… Yeah right! This young lady’s voice raised the roof and proved she could, well, move down front on any show, as she belted out the MEAN GIRLS mean paean of self-centeredness I’D RATHER BE ME.

The full cast of Monday’s I WISH was:

Skye Alyssa Friedman (Kimberly Akimbo)

Andrew Kober (Beetlejuice, School of Rock, Hair)

Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet)

Johanna Moise (Hamilton)

Jake Pedersen (Parade, Wicked)

John Rapson (Sweeney Todd, Les Misérables, Between The Lines)

Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants)

DeLaney Westfall (Sweeney Todd, Kinky Boots)



Hosted and conceived by Alexandra Silber

Musical direction by Drew Wutke

Produced by Jen Sandler

Keep checking 54's calendar for the next installment of I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN at 54 Below HERE because this series always gets …

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows



5 Out Of 5 Rainbows

All Photos By Yours Truly, Bobby Patrick

The I Wish Mega Medley

I'd Rather Be Me from Mean Girls

Man Up from The Book of Mormon

Quiet from Matilda

You'll Be Back from Hamilton

Times Are Hard For Dreamers from Amelie

Naughty from Matilda

Link By Link from A Christmas Carol

All You Wanna Do/Don't Lose Your Head/Heart Of Stone from Six

Drew Wutke

I Can Do Better Than That from The Last Five Years