Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

A Tweet Is A Wish Your Heart Makes.

By: Jul. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Feature: THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER Celebrates Five Years At Birdland Theater Photo 1 Happy Birthday To THE LINEUP WITH SUSIE MOSHER
Review: Bryan Eng's Sextet Wows With 'SWINGIN' STANDARDS' at Birdland Theater Photo 2 Bryan Eng Wows Crowd With STANDARDS
Review: Garofalo Gabs & Grabs From Her Comedy Grab Bag At City Winery Photo 3 Janeane Garofalo Shows Staying Power At City Winery
Photos: & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble And Understudies In The Light Photo 4 & THE PLAYERS Puts Ensemble In The Solo Spot

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below Heigh-Ho, My Merry Rainbow Tribe! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Grabbing that silent T in cabareT to bring you all the Tea!

So my DAHLINGS, this month's installment of that fab series birthed from a tweet by Alexandra Silber - I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN - brought Al and her pals back to 54 Below to dream and wish for roles in this, the dawn of a new age of theatre, where all roles are open to all people with the power to wish it so... even in their showers. Now, we all know that BroadwayWorld has showered La Silber with much praise for her cabaret endeavors, including raves for this ongoing, on-growing, ever-evolving nightclub act, and so, this is jus' a brief stop off to let you know that Al (we call her Al) and her latest company of dreamers knocked this one out of the park AGAIN, only more so, as it seems this show just keeps getting better. Not the least of the home runs hit on the night was Silber’s own warbling of the lovely AMELIE ballad TIMES ARE HARD FOR DREAMERS. Heart is something that Silber has in abundance in her work, and that is what one needs for this gorgeous dream-like tune. Andrew Kober’s hilariously blatant audition for the role of King George in HAMILTON (a role he calls the best on Broadway) had us all rolling in the aisles. John Rapson wisely played off his own shameless seeking of the role of Marley’s Ghost in A CHRISTMAS CAROL (THE MUSICAL) by making a joke about his resemblance to Andrew Kober before singing LINK BY LINK. HAMILTON’S talented swing, Johanna Moise, wowed the crowd after demurely admitting she was there to “work on her singing,” since she was a dancer first… Yeah right! This young lady’s voice raised the roof and proved she could, well, move down front on any show, as she belted out the MEAN GIRLS mean paean of self-centeredness I’D RATHER BE ME.

The full cast of Monday’s I WISH was:

Skye Alyssa Friedman (Kimberly Akimbo)
Andrew Kober (Beetlejuice, School of Rock, Hair)
Melanie La Barrie (& Juliet)
Johanna Moise (Hamilton)
Jake Pedersen (Parade, Wicked)
John Rapson (Sweeney Todd, Les Misérables, Between The Lines)
Phil Sloves (SpongeBob SquarePants)
DeLaney Westfall (Sweeney Todd, Kinky Boots)

Hosted and conceived by Alexandra Silber
Musical direction by Drew Wutke

Produced by Jen Sandler

That's where we will leave you, my dear ones, with only this to say before the photo essay (by yours truly) ... Keep checking 54’s calendar for the next installment of I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN at 54 Below HERE because this series always gets …

5 Out Of 5 Rainbows

Now, my dearlings, enjoy this photo phlash phrom Monday night's phestivities…

All Photos By Yours Truly, Bobby Patrick

The I Wish Mega Medley

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

I'd Rather Be Me from Mean Girls

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Man Up from The Book of Mormon

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Quiet from Matilda

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

You'll Be Back from Hamilton

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Times Are Hard For Dreamers from Amelie

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Naughty from Matilda

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Link By Link from A Christmas Carol

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

All You Wanna Do/Don't Lose Your Head/Heart Of Stone from Six

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below
Drew Wutke

I Can Do Better Than That from The Last Five Years

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below

Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below Photos: Alexandra Silber's I WISH: THE ROLES THAT COULD HAVE BEEN Stays First Rate At 54 Below



RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Isaac Mizrahi, Jason Danieley, Adam Pascal, and More to Play 54 Below Next Month Photo
Isaac Mizrahi, Jason Danieley, Adam Pascal, and More to Play 54 Below Next Month

Next month, 54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, presents some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve and expand the art of the cabaret, honor the music of Broadway, and provide an unparalleled experience to diverse communities.

2
Samuel Vincent Aubuchons LOVE REVOLUTION! to Celebrate Broadways SONGS ABOUT SEX in Septem Photo
Samuel Vincent Aubuchon's LOVE REVOLUTION! to Celebrate Broadway's SONGS ABOUT SEX in September

In his NYC solo cabaret debut, Samuel Vincent Aubuchon's LOVE REVOLUTION! is an hour of raucous comedy and a celebration of the sexiest songs from the Broadway and musical theater canon.

3
JIM CARUSOS CAST PARTY Turns Twenty Photo
JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY Turns Twenty

It is a true wondrous achievement to have a show every week lasting 20 years, with over 1040 shows and 1840 performers.

4
John Minnock Continues Annual Tradition at 54 Below Next Month Photo
John Minnock Continues Annual Tradition at 54 Below Next Month

Renowned jazz vocalist and award-winner John Minnock announces an electrifying show at the esteemed 54 Below featuring musical compatriot, NEA Jazz Master saxophonist Dave Liebman on August 18, 2023 at 9:30 PM.

From This Author - Bobby Patrick

Heigh Ho Friends & “Family”! Bobby Patrick your RAINBOW Reviewer here. Putting the silent T in CABARET to bring you all the Tea. Bobby's a queer reviewer, specializing in the seedy... (read more about this author)

Music Review: Naughty Rupert Holmes & Pool-Pah Album THE FLASHER Still Naughty In All The Right WaysMusic Review: Naughty Rupert Holmes & Pool-Pah Album THE FLASHER Still Naughty In All The Right Ways
Music Review: Garrett Clayton Pops Some Pops-Corn & Culture With His New Party Single BARBIE BOYSMusic Review: Garrett Clayton Pops Some Pops-Corn & Culture With His New Party Single BARBIE BOYS
Music Review: The Easiest Of Easy Listening Is Bob Levy's Music On BOB LEVY, EVER SINCE WE MET - THE DANE VANNATTER RECORDINGSMusic Review: The Easiest Of Easy Listening Is Bob Levy's Music On BOB LEVY, EVER SINCE WE MET - THE DANE VANNATTER RECORDINGS
Music Review: Alexis Michelle Bumps & Grinds & Sings About Mom & Dad On New Single IF YOU WANT MY APPLESMusic Review: Alexis Michelle Bumps & Grinds & Sings About Mom & Dad On New Single IF YOU WANT MY APPLES

Videos

Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Video Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show Video
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening Video
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
& JULIET

Recommended For You