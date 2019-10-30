Photo Flash: Natalie Douglas Celebrates Streisand At Birdland

The Broadway at Birdland concert series presented singer Natalie Douglas in a continuation of her monthly residency, "Tributes." On Monday, Natalie celebrated the artistry, brilliance and singular achievements of the consummate musician, beloved icon, award-winning actor, director, producer & ultimate vocal Goddess, Barbra Streisand. Musical director for the evening was Brian Nash, with Saadi Zain on bass.

Natalie Douglas is a two-time Bistro, Nightlife, and eleven-time MAC Award Winner and has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Rose Theatre and The Appel Room at Jazz at Lincoln Center, The Town Hall among others and has produced over 70 different concerts at her musical home, Birdland Jazz Club. Natalie's award-winning CD, Human Heart, and her two previous CDs are available on iTunes, Amazon.com, Spotify, GooglePlay and her website: nataliedouglas.com.

Photo Credit: Kevin Alvey





