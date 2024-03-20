Paul Flanagan and Co. SUPERNOVA Announced At Red Eye NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Astrology and show tunes combine forces in Supernova, a cosmic cabaret at Red Eye NY, 355 West 41st Street, NY. Devised by local artist and theater creative Paul Flanagan, attendees are invited to embark on an uncharted journey into the zodiac through showtunes.

Audience members pull signs at random and Flanagan sings a number based on the one drawn. Flanagan offers communal tarot readings in this esoteric kiki alongside a rotating roster of local performing artists. The show will take place March 25th at 7:30pm, preceded by a Witch's Fair from 5-7pm. Only a few blocks from Time Square, this show series is perfect for Broadway fans & those who dance with the esoteric arts.

Flanagan is best known for the national tours of A Chorus Line, playing Al Deluca, in Nickelodeon's Backyardigans! Flanagan has merged the divine with nightlife across New York City and Fire Island, including the Queerchella Music Festival at 3$Bill, Zodiaq at Albatross, and more hit performances in the LGBT community.

Paul Flanagan and Co. - Supernova

Red Eye NY, 355 West 41st Street, NY

March 25th, 2024. Doors at 7pm, shows at 7:30pm.

Tickets: $24 online, $33 at the door https://www.redeyetickets.com/paul-flanagan-supernova/