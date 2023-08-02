POP STARS BECOME BROADWAY BABIES is Coming to 54 Below This Month

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, presents Pop Stars Become Broadway Babies on August 22, 2023. We’re all just theater kids at heart! Join some of the music industry’s hottest rising pop stars as they take a break from the road to sing songs from their favorite classic musicals in Broadway’s Living Room. Featuring songs from Wicked, Les Misérables, Waitress, and Annie, among others, this will be a night to watch your favorite rising pop stars step out of their comfort zone and into the spotlight. All they need is you, a tube of greasepaint, and a follow spot!

Pop Stars Become Broadway Babies comes to 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on August 22, 2023. Cover charges are $45-$55 ($51-$62 with fees). Premiums are $90 ($100.50 with fees) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS:

Lauren Weintraub: A 2022 iHeart Radio Award Nominee, one of American Songwriter’s 2023 “Artists to Watch,” and Virgin Music Artist, Lauren has shared the stage with Chris Lane, Tenille Arts, Priscilla Block, and Niko Moon, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut on March 31, 2023. (@laurenweintraub)

Theo Kandel: With over 145k followers across his social media platforms and 8M worldwide streams, Theo Kandel has sold out iconic venues across the country including New York’s Bowery Ballroom and The Hampton’s Stephen Talkhouse. He’s previously supported KT Tunstall, AJR, and the legendary John Oates (of Hall & Oates,) among others and just completed his first national headline tour in April 2023. Theo most recently supported ROSIE (Arista) on her national Healing tour. (@Theokandel)

Bella DeNapoli: Bella DeNapoli is a [singer — songwriter] from Long Island, New York. You may recognize her from her recent spotlight as a member of Team Ariana Grande on NBC’s The Voice Season 21. She has since worked with legendary writer/A&R Kara DioGuardi and toured with Girl Named Tom. (@Belladenapoli)

Gillian Jackson Han: Currently starring in the Dear Evan Hansen national tour as the cover for Zoe Murphy and Alana Beck, Gillian is signed to Clear Talent Group and is a New York based actor and musician. She is a proud mixed race performer hailing from the DC Metro area. (@with_a_gee)

Jillian Dawn: One of Nashville’s most exciting artists, Jillian can be found on the iconic Song Suffragettes stage at the world famous Listening Room Cafe, as an original cast member of the She Believed She Could all-female acoustic revue celebrating women in country music, or performing the National Anthem at Boston Celtics Playoff games. (@Jilliandawnmusic)

About Ice Cream For Dinner: Ice Cream For Dinner is a concert promotions, music management, and marketing company. Headquartered in New York City and Nashville, we’ve worked with John Oates, Chelsea Cutler, SHAED, Gracie Lawrence, ROZES, Joshua Radin, Wingtip, Sam DeRosa, Camylio, Lauren Weintraub, Taylor Bickett, EZI, Shaylen, Abby Anderson, and Alice Kristiansen, among many others.

About Backboard Entertainment: Backboard Entertainment is a media company founded by Zak Kuhn and based out of Nashville and New York. It publishes the Nashville Briefing, one of country music’s most influential trade publications read by thousands of music industry leaders weekly.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

SAFETY INFORMATION

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here. 54 Below has installed improved air circulation and filtering systems. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, safety protocols and seating capacity may change, and policies may be adjusted as is appropriate.