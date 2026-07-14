¡PA'L BOSQUE! to Honor Stephen Sondheim With Latin Reimagining at 54 Below
Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Natalie Venetia Belcon, and more will perform INTO THE WOODS songs in Latin styles.
54 BELOW will present BroadWest Entertainment's ¡Pa'l Bosque! on Monday, September 21st, 2026 at 7:00pm. ¡Pa'l Bosque! is an electrifying cabaret honoring the music of Stephen Sondheim's Into The Woods. Journey into a vibrant, Latin American soundscape as beloved songs from Into the Woods are reimagined through bold new arrangements, with styles ranging from salsa to cumbia and beyond. Featuring favorites like 'It Takes Two,' 'Last Midnight,' 'Hello, Little Girl,' and 'Agony,' this concert celebrates the richness and versatility of Sondheim's score like you've never heard before.
Says producer Pablo Rossil, 'We are excited to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by presenting this unique and re-energized rendition of the music from Into The Woods. It is a true celebration of Sondheim's enduring work, mixing his lasting message with the diverse voices of Latin America. You will dance away from this concert with a newfound appreciation for the show's beloved songs and universal morals.'
The evening will feature Broadway musicians alongside special guest vocalists, including Tony Award winner Wilson Jermaine Heredia (RENT), Tony Award winner Natalie Venetia Belcon (Buena Vista Social Club, Avenue Q), Emma Sophia (CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), James Olivas (Evita West End), Marina Pires (On Your Feet!, How to Dance in Ohio), and Frankie Rodriguez (Chad Powers on Hulu and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+).
¡Pa'l Bosque! plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Monday, September 21st at 7pm. Cover charges are $30.50 (includes $5.50 in fees) – $102 (includes $12 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.
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