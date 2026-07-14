COMING OUT: AN EVENING OF NEW QUEER MUSICALS to Return to 54 Below

NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. Sign Up

54 Below will welcome back Coming Out - An Evening of New Queer Musicals by Allison St. Rock! Following a nearly sold-out 54 Below debut in June 2025, join this all-LGBTQIA+ cast and creative team for an unforgettable evening featuring songs from Coming Out, the Musical, alongside selections from Allison St. Rock's new queer works. After receiving the New York State Council on the Arts Grant and performing at Brooklyn Pride, Allison St. Rock (book, music, lyrics) and her talented team lead a night of queer joy that you won't want to miss!

The performance is Directed by Felisha Heng with Music Direction by Jess Ong.

The cast includes Rhys Avery, Joe Bliss, Amanda Briskin-Wallace, Andrew Childers, JJ Costabile, Helora Danna, Kaylie Ann Delauri, Jordan Griffey, Erech Holder-Hetmeyer, Alicia Kee, Jessie Carina Lanza, Blaze Levario, Jessie MacBeth, Andrew Orsie, Rose Rabut, Eva Reich, and Aaron Valentine. They will be joined by Juliann Frances on bass, Grace Sprecher on drums, and Erica Toda on guitar.

Coming Out - An Evening of New Queer Musicals by Allison St. Rock plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) Thursday, July 30th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $58 (includes $8 in fees.) Premiums are $74.50 (includes $9.50 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available online. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646)476-3551.

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...