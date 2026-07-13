CL*T CULT To Perform At 54 Below

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54 BELOW is set to present Star Stone in Cl*t Cult on Tuesday, August 4 at 9:30pm. When Star Stone was living in California, she found herself amongst a group of people that were searching for a sex-positive community centered on connection, sexual wellness, and female empowerment. Instead, she found herself drawn into OneTaste, an organization that prosecutors and former members have described as operating like a cult, using manipulation and sexual, psychological, and economic abuse to control its members.

Cl*t Cult is a one-woman comedic solo show about the sexual wellness cult One Taste. OneTaste is an organization that promotes the OM technique- a clit stroking 15 minute practice that claims to result in an org*sm. Based on the true story of one woman's journey to have her first org*sm which results in accidentally joining a sex cult. This is a show about the impact of sex negative culture, power and control dynamics, and the sexual exploitation of women.

Cl*t Cult is written and performed by Star Stone, directed by Ryan Cunningham, with music and lyrics by Star Stone and Charlie O'Connor. The solo show had its world premiere this spring at the New York City Fringe Festival.

Star Stone in Cl*t Cult plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Tuesday, August 4 at 9:30 p.m. Cover charges range between $19 and $69 (fees included) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. The solo show will also be performed at the Neurotica Festival, September 10-13 (performance dates and times to be announced).

Star Stone is a comedian, playwright, poet and teacher. Star is the writer and creator of #MeToo, a One-Woman Show (Edinburgh Fringe, SOLOFEST, United Solo, Second City, Hollywood Fringe) and the creator of Villain Era (Edinburgh Fringe, 59E59 Theaters, CAVEAT, UCB) and of Cl*t Cult, a new one-woman comedy show with original music by Star and Charlie O'Connor, about a sexual wellness cult (NY Fringe at the wild project). Star got her comedy start at UCB in Los Angeles and has performed and trained at The Groundlings, The PIT, and Villain Theater Miami where she was featured in Fresh Faces, a showcase of new stand up comedy talent. Star is a recent recipient of Eve Ensler's - The V-Day Foundation's grant award.

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