North American Premiere of Catherine Cohen's COME FOR ME to Open at Joe's Pub

Joining Cohen as opening support at each performance is award-winning actor and comedian Ikechukwu Ufomadu.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Joe's Pub, a program of the Public Theater, will present the North American premiere of critically acclaimed comedian, author, and actor Catherine Cohen's new show Come For Me. The show will run at Joe's Pub from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 30 with press performances on Friday, June 9, and Saturday, June 10 for review coverage to strictly run on or after the official press opening on Tuesday, June 13.

Joining Cohen as opening support at each performance is award-winning actor and comedian Ikechukwu Ufomadu. Tickets for Public Theater partners and supporters go on sale at 2 PM today. The public on-sale will be on April 11 at 12PM ET.

Come For Me is an openly glamorous, decidedly horny musical exploration of what it means to enter your thirties as a woman online, in love, and inspired to romanticize the prospect of freezing your eggs."Shooting The Twist... She's Gorgeous at Joe's Pub was the best night of my life!!" Said Cohen. " I can't wait to debut my new hour there this summer. It's going to be dreamy!!!"

Cohen invites her audiences to "emotionally prepare for sexy stand-up and songs about finding your purpose, filling the void, and sending nothing but love and light to anyone who isn't addicted to your person."




