Norm Lewis, Robert Bannon and More to Perform at 54 Below Next Week

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Next week, 54 Below, will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including Norm Lewis, Robert Bannon and more.

Norm Lewis Returns With Broadway & Beyond – JUNE 14 – 20 AT 7PM

The performance on June 19 will also be livestreamed.

It is summertime, and Norm Lewis (The Phantom of the Opera, Once on This Island, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, Chicken & Biscuits) is back at 54 Below with Broadway & Beyond.

Known for Christmas shows that have become the stuff of legend at the venue, the Broadway favorite returns this season for a limited run of seven nights, bringing back his acclaimed non-holiday series in an all-new edition audiences will not want to miss.

The timing could not be more perfect. With the Tony Awards just a week earlier, Norm takes the stage June 14 through June 20, continuing that celebration of musical theatre while also sharing other beloved songs that have shaped his life and career.

He is joined onstage, and off, by his usual crew of misfits, with a live band and direction by Richard Jay-Alexander. With Norm Lewis, you know it is always a party.

$118.50 cover charge (includes $13.50 in fees). $183 premium seating (includes $18 in fees) - $188 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Treston J. Henderson Brings His Living Room Back To 54 Below – JUNE 15 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed.

Returning to 54 Below, Treston J. Henderson invites you back into his living room for another unforgettable night of music, community, and joy. Fresh off traveling around the country with the first national tour of MJ the Musical, Treston brings his heart, his voice, and his story back to the place where it all feels like home.

The Living Room Session is an intimate, soulful evening inspired by the magic of singing right at home where the music is free, the spirit is high, and every song tells a story. With a powerhouse voice and an eclectic setlist rooted in gospel, R&B, and musical theatre, Treston curates a night that feels equal parts concert, testimony, and family reunion.

So come sit back, relax, shout if you feel it, dance if the groove hits, cry if the spirit moves you and most importantly, come have a good time. Joined alongside some of New York City's most talented performing artists from Broadway and beyond, Treston's return to 54 Below promises an evening full of soul-stirring music, heartfelt moments, and the kind of joy you carry with you long after the last note is sung.

Music direction by Rashad McPherson. Featuring Jay Copeland, Jamila Hunter, Rajané Katurah, Eric Shawn, Rachel Webb, Amaya White, and Terrence Williams Jr. Joined by Elisha Blocker on drums, John David Bratton II on bass, and Marcos Robinson on guitar. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Voices For Change Spotlights Neurodivergent Artists – JUNE 16 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an uplifting evening as The Voices for Change team raises funds to promote neurodivergent performers in the theater community.

Featuring talented vocalists that have graced Broadway and Off-Broadway stages as well as television screens, this cabaret will include songs from Dear Evan Hansen, Next to Normal, Disney's Frozen, and more. Accompanied by Matthew Brand.

Featuring Caeley Arellano, Savannah Austin, Derek Bedell, Juliet Benn, Rhea Brand, Carmen Catlin, Vinya Chhabra, Keilah Clarke, Mabel Danielian, Winter Donnelly, Zoe Dunn, Jessica Evgenikos, Jacob Fisch, Joshua Garcia, Sophia Greenberg, Jordyn Gulliford, Jake Hamilton, Willow Hart, Avery Hope, Emersyn Hunt, Sadie Johnson, Emily Kim, Daniel Lin, Gloria Manning, Natalie Melo, Cate Ré, Ella Reichbach, Mia Soleil Sanchez, Eri Sica, Jacey Sink, Remi Stein, Hanako Stepper, Cayden Tan, Grace Teta, Carina Vail, margot weintraub, and Marin Wilson.

Voices For Change is a nonprofit organization founded by Cayden Tan and Cordelia Cornell to uplift neurodivergent youth through the arts. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Broadway's Front Of House Staff Step Into The Spotlight – JUNE 17 AT 9:30PM

Back by popular demand! Join us for a celebration of the vocal talents of Broadway's Front of House staff. This edition spotlights the incredible FOH team from Six on Broadway.

From merch teams and ushers to bathroom attendants and bar staff, these are the people who keep the magic alive offstage, and now it's their time to shine on stage.

Produced by Rikki Jacobs. Music direction by Jeffrey Schmelkin.

Featuring Zacqué Aaronson, Autumn Dion, Emma Healy, Lindsey Lewis, Marion Michaels, Kyle Morales, Emily Szajnuk, Kent Walker, and Caroline Weston. Also joined by special guest Abigail Barlow. Featuring Jared Shaw on drums.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Powerhouse Honors Legendary Female Music Icons – JUNE 18 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below as we celebrate the legendary women of the 1980s and '90s whose voices have shaped generations of music with Powerhouse: The Icons.

Both a tribute and a celebration, this show spotlights the influence, legacy, and cultural impact of artists including Whitney Houston, Céline Dion, Mariah Carey, Tina Turner, and Lauryn Hill. Produced and directed by Samantha Gibbs and Emi Zea.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Crystal Monee Hall And Friends Celebrate Juneteenth – JUNE 19 AT 9:30PM

Join Crystal Monee Hall and a host of performers and special guests from Broadway and beyond for an evening celebrating Blackness and freedom through music.

The concert explores Black musical traditions from spirituals and gospel to the blues and their many modern descendants.

Music direction by Mark Meadows. Featuring Ayodele Casel, Kevin Gardner, Amber Iman, Marcus Paul James, and Daniel J. Watts. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $74.50 premium seating (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Robert Bannon Returns For His Annual Pride Celebration – JUNE 20 AT 9:30PM

Robert Bannon returns to 54 Below to celebrate Pride for the third year in a row with Robert Bannon's Pride Playlist.

The evening will feature Bannon's personal journey through music, including his Pride anthem "I Think He Knew," alongside disco classics, diva tributes, special guests, and surprises.

Last year, BroadwayWorld proclaimed, "Bannon's vocals were insane, his guests were magical, and the whole night was a big gay disco party not soon to be forgotten."

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $80 premium seating (includes $10 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Oedipus! Brings A Hilarious Twist To A Greek Classic – JUNE 21 AT 7PM

Join us at 54 Below for a wonderfully hilarious and joyful evening featuring the songs of Oedipus! A New Musical Comedy.

The award-winning musical reimagines the classic Greek tragedy in the backwoods of West Virginia, complete with songs such as "The Need a Man Blues," "Safety Orange," "Moonpies & RC Cola," and "The Fertility Song."

Oedipus! stars Janine LaManna and features David Edwards, Tony Javed, Edwin Wald, Zuri Washington, Pam Schmier Hacker, and Jennifer Norkin Schwartz.

Directed by Anne Fliotsos.

$63.50 cover charge (includes $8.50 in fees). $102 premium seating (includes $12 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Live At 54 Below Streams Select Performances Worldwide

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's streaming series brings select performances to audiences around the world in real time.

The following performances will be streamed live:

Treston J. Henderson: The Living Room Session Vol. 2 - June 15 at 9:45pm ET

Norm Lewis: Broadway & Beyond - June 19 at 7pm ET

Need more Cabaret Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...