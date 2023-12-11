Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards

Nicole Henry Returns to 54 Below in DECADES OF DIVA

Performances are on March 26 & 27 at 7pm.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club and 2022 Tony Awards Honoree for Excellence in the Theatre, is thrilled to welcome one of the jazz world’s most acclaimed vocalists, Nicole Henry for celebration of Divas throughout history on March 26 & 27 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/NicoleHenry.

World-renowned, award-winning jazz vocalist Nicole Henry returns to 54 Below for the NYC debut of her new show Decades of Diva, celebrating an array of music made famous by THE Divas we know and love: Diana, Ella, Barbra, Donna, Celine, Mariah, Chaka, Whitney, Shirley, Sarah, and more.  

Henry’s versatile and emotionally driven performances have wowed 54 Below audiences since 2016, including with her BroadwayWorld nominated show I Wanna Dance with Somebody: The Songs of Whitney Houston (Best Tribute Show). Henry also remains a vocal leader in the jazz world with her latest album, Time to Love Again, reaching #4 on the U.S. JazzWeek Radio Chart and remaining in the TOP 40 for 20 weeks.  

The New York Times, Miami Herald, and Jazz Times Magazine have compared Nicole Henry to Sarah Vaughan, Whitney Houston, and Natalie Cole for her dynamic range, impeccable phrasing, and bluesy gospel style. Whether burning through a swing tune or gently caressing a ballad, Nicole truly makes each song uniquely her own and “aims right for the emotional center” (Billboard). The New York Times raved, “I had the sense of being in the presence of a pop-soul superwoman whose every gesture and inflection conveyed confidence and mastery.” So abandoned is her joy that you can't watch her without being drawn in.

Among her numerous accolades, Henry received the Soul Train Award for “Best Traditional Jazz Performance," “Best New Jazz Artist” by HMV Japan, and “Best Solo Musician” by the Miami New Times. Henry has enjoyed four TOP 10 CDs and has headlined stages in 20 countries throughout her career.          

Nicole Henry: Decades of Diva plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on March 26 & 27 at 7pm. Cover charges are $55-$65 ($62-$73 with fees). Premiums are $105 ($117 with fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/NicoleHenry. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.


