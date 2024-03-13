Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar to Bring SONG, DANCE & SHOWMANCE to Hunt & Fish Club NYC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two Triple Threats Walk into a room, and magic happens! Harkening back to the golden age of Broadway and vintage Hollywood, HFC Underground at the iconic Hunt & Fish Club will present Song, Dance, and Showmance with Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar.

Broadway's dynamic duo sports an impressive theatrical credit resume, and they promise to deliver an unforgettable evening of show-stopping, heartfelt, and high-octane entertainment.

"Dromard and Davar both excel at singing, dancing, and comedy." - Jed Ryan, Lavender After Dark.

Nicolas Dromard began his career on Broadway in Susan Stroman's revival of Oklahoma! He returned to The Great White Way in the original company of The Boy from Oz, sharing the stage with international superstar Hugh Jackman. On Broadway, he has starred as Bert in Mary Poppins and Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys.

Desirée Davar made her Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of West Side Story as a standby for Anita. She continues to have an enviable regional career starring in iconic roles such as Velma in Chicago, Tiger Lily in Peter Pan, Sally Bowles in Cabaret, and Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys, to name a few.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. for à la carte dining. All performances start at 8:15 p.m. Admission is $95 per person, including two glasses of wine. Book your reservation at hfcnyc.com/experiences or call 347-625-1220.

Hunt & Fish Club NYC is pre- and post-theater friendly. The restaurant offers three spaces for private events for up to 350 people. The HFC Underground experience is available for private events. MPFOREVER is the official producer of HFC Underground.