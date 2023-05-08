Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar to Return to The Green Room 42 With SUPERHEROES IN LOVE: SUMMER LOVIN'

Summer's just around the corner and the temperature is already rising... from the heat between Broadway's favorite triple-threat lovebirds Nicolas Dromard & Desiree Davar!

Broadway stars and real-life couple Nicolas & Desiree will return to Green Room 42 with Superheroes in Love: Summer Lovin'. Each with an impressive resume of broadway and theatrical credits, including: Wicked, Jersey Boys, Mary Poppins, and West Side Story, this dynamic duo invites to a more intimate showcase of their talents, their love, and their stories. Join in the fun with an evening out of this world vocals and smile-inducing choreography.

Harkening back to an era of entertainment reminiscent of the golden age of Broadway and vintage Hollywood, Dromard and Davar promise an evening that will warm your heart and bring you to your feet cheering for more. Joining them as a special guest will be two-time MAC Award winner Sean Patrick Murtagh. Mark your calendars: Saturday, June 3rd at 7pm. They are joined on stage with a world class musical trio including: Gillian Berkowitz (Lehman Trilogy, Jersey Boys) on piano, Maryann McSweeney on the upright bass, and David Lamoureux on drums.

Superheroes in Love: Summer Lovin', starring Nicolas Dromard and Desiree Davar, plays Green Room 42 on June 3rd at 7pm. Tickets range $30 - $60 with no minimum on food or drink. Tickets are for sale at Click Here and by calling the box office (646) 707-2990. Green Room 42 is located on the 4thfloor of the Yotel, 570 Tenth avenue in New York City.

More About the Artists:

Nicolas Dromard

began his career on Broadway in the ensemble of Susan Stroman's much celebrated revival of Oklahoma!, and understudying the role of Will Parker, and returned shortly to The Great White Way in the original company of The Boy from Oz, sharing the stage with international superstar, Hugh Jackman. He went on to earn much praise and attention as the heartthrob Fiyero in the San Francisco company of Wicked. On Broadway, he has starred as Bert in Mary Poppins and Tommy DeVito in Jersey Boys. He is a true triple-threat actor-singer-dancer with the resume and talent to back it up.

Desirée Davar

made her Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of West Side Story, as standby for Anita. She continues to have an enviable regional career starring in a bevy of iconic roles such as, Velma in Chicago, Tiger Lily in Peter Pan, Sally Bowles in Cabaret, and Mary Delgado in Jersey Boys, to name a few. Her talents have been seen on stages all over the world and on TV screens across the nation: 30 Rock, Glee, CSI:NY.

Sean Patrick Murtagh

is a multi-award-winning cabaret singer, with two MAC and two BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards under his belt. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, Sean Patrick has been entertaining audiences from coast to coast on stage and screen and in intimate cabaret rooms. He is a determined and driven actor and singer with a passion for storytelling - from pandemic Pantsless Living Room Concerts to Lincoln Center, Sean Patrick masterfully connects with audiences from all walks of life. Sean Patrick's TV/film credits include Night Disclosure, Homicide City: Philly on ID Network, and The Bachelors of Broken Hill Farm. Stage credits: Bobby in Company, The Secret Garden, Into the Woods, Strike Up the Band!, Coco, and many more. His much-celebrated Holiday Test Drive concert series recently celebrated its 10th anniversary at Martuni's in San Francisco. Sean Patrick's debut album, The Mario 101!, is now available for purchase and streaming on all major platforms.

Superheroes in Love was conceived, choreographed, and written by Dromard & Davar as a special event for the Transcendence Theatre Company in Sonoma, CA. They have performed with pops symphonies across North America, on cruise ships, and have toured North America & internationally. They continue to tour with their two-person show, NIC+DESI: Song, Dance and Romance. For more information please visit www.NicandDesi.com and www.SuperheroesinLove.com

About the Venue:

"Founded in 2017, and located in the heart of the theatre district in YOTEL Times Square, The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. Hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot," our curated nightlife experience features your favorite Broadway stars in live performance, and a delicious menu of food and drink. The Green Room 42 opens the doors of hospitality to the nightclub stage while providing value and accessibility to the New York theatre community."




