Nicholas Podany, Morgan Dudley, Analise Scarpaci, and More Will Appear in 54 Sings British Pop Icons

54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, presents 54 Sings British Pop Icons! Come join us in Broadway's favorite basement as we celebrate some of the greatest artists of all time, all from across the pond. From The Beatles, Queen, Amy Winehouse and Elton John... to Ed SHeeran, One Direction, Adele and more, these artists and groups have given us the greatest tunes, shaped the industry and, of course, inspired some of the most popular fandoms. Have a drink, sit back, and enjoy!

Featuring: Nicholas Podany (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Sayo Oni (Hadestown), Alyssa Wray (American Idol), Adi Roy (Jagged Little Pill), Ben Bogen (Disney's Frozen), Kyra Kennedy (Waitress), Caleb Mitchell (The Swamp: A Celebration of the Shrek Movies & Musical), Alysa Finnegan (Chasing Andy Warhol), Erin Engleman (54 Sings Olivia Rodrigo), Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill), Liam McGettigan (The Tyler Capa Tiktok Cabaret), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez (The Color Purple Tour), Gabe Escobar (Tiktoker), Carolina Rial ("The Voice"), Mary Mondlock (54 Sings Harry Styles).

Produced by Molly Heller and Cara Weglarz, with music direction by James Sytrska.

54 Sings British Pop Icons plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Sunday, July 24th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.