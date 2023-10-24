New Musical SELKIE By Sam Sultan And Molly Horan to be Presented At The Green Room 42

Catch the enchanting tale of Saoirse, a young shape-shifter, and a handsome musician at The Green Room 42.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Music from Selkie, a new mythical musical, will premiere at The Green Room 42 on Sunday, November 5th at 7pm. Selkie follows Saoirse, a young shape-shifter as she sheds her seal skin and joins the human world for the first time. In a pub on the coast of a small Irish town she meets new friends, and a handsome local musician. As the night winds down, she realizes she's lost her selkie skin, and without it, she can't return to the ocean.

As she spends days and weeks searching, her ties to the land deepen, and she begins to question whether she needs to return to the ocean at all. Featuring a Celtic-inspired score, Selkie is about the pieces of ourselves that people take, and the pieces we're willing to give away. Tickets are available through Click Here

Book, Lyrics and Score By Molly Horan and Sam Sultan
Musical Director Sam Sultan




Recommended For You