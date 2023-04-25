New Musical 5&DIME to be Presented at Joe's Pub in June

Joe's Pub will present two first-look performances of the new musical 5 & Dime, with a book by Ashley Robinson (Brokeback Mountain, Fall of '94), music by Dan G. Sells (Brokeback Mountain, Everybody's Talking About Jamie), and lyrics by transgender actress and activist, Shakina (Hulu's "Difficult People," NBC's "Quantum Leap"). The presentation will be directed by Brisa Areli Muñoz, Artistic Director of Musical Theatre Factory with musical direction by Anessa Marie (White Girl in Danger).

The show takes place in 1975 and follows a group of high school friends as they gather in an old West Texas five-and-dime to celebrate the 20-year reunion of their James Dean fan club. The arrival of a stunning but familiar stranger exposes bitter disappointments and long-suppressed truths, unearthing bonds the women didn't know they shared.

The original play starred Sandy Dennis, Cher, Kathy Bates, and Karen Black in the role of Joanne, one of the first trans characters ever portrayed on Broadway. The original production was both directed on Broadway and adapted for film by director Robert Altman, and has gone on to become a cult classic, both on stage and screen.

"When I was growing up in the 90s as a secret trans kid in drama class, all the girls in high school were doing monologues from 5 & Dime," says Shakina, the musical's lyricist who will also be performing in the concert. "The play was ahead of its time, and it's such a gift to go back to these incredible characters Ed Graczyk created and give their stories new voice in song, especially Joanne's."

5 & Dime marks the second collaboration for Sells and Robinson, whose play-with-music adaptation of Brokeback Mountain opens on London's West End this May. Shakina joins them for 5 & Dime, having previously written lyrics for her autobiographical solo show Manifest Pussy, as well as the GLAAD Award-winning musical finale of Transparent on Amazon.

Featuring Lauren Marcus (Be More Chill, White Girl in Danger), Shakina (Manifest Pussy), Stephanie Gibson (Cinderella, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Katie Thompson (Oklahoma!), Akiko Akita (Straight White Men), and Marisa Echeverria (The Bacchae, Giant).

Monday and Tuesday, June 12 & 13 at 9:30 pm. Tickets $36-$44 at

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2238915®id=13&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fpublictheater.org%2Fproductions%2Fjoes-pub%2F2023%2F1-10%2F5-and-dime%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.