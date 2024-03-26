Musical Theater Composers to Premiere NEW SCORE: A SONGWRITER SALON at HERE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stop in, sip an afternoon cocktail, listen to some stories & songs from a lovely line up of composers at NEW SCORE: A SONGWRITER SALON on Saturday, March 30 at 4pm at HERE (145 Sixth Ave, New York, NY 10013). Musical theater creators Rebecca Hart, Lance Horne, Julian Hornik, Savanna Kenny, Durra Leung, Talen Piner, Adam J. Rineer and Dylan Schifrin present their own songs and go behind the music to tell the stories about their creation and inspiration. The evening also features performances by Matt Gelfer, Alex Lin, Ryan Ortega, and Austin Turner.

NEW SCORE: A SONGWRITER SALON is part of "Witches, Queers and Clowns," a new performance series at HERE focused on societal outcasts. The works are radical, funny, historical and any combination of the three. This quirky mini festival will transform the mainstage space at HERE into a home for artistic weirdos. The series is produced by Jonathan Cottle in association with BonfireWorks Foundation and will feature the premiere of Witches!? In Salem?!, a new play by Matt cox (writer of the long-running Off Broadway hit "Puffs").

For tickets to NEW SCORE: A SONGWRITER SALON or more information about "Witches, Queers and Clowns" visit www.wqcny.com.