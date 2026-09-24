Murray Hill's Vanguard Residency to Feature Anania, James Tom, Jenny Hagel at Joe's Pub

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Joe's Pub will present a new batch of performances in Murray Hill's Vanguard Residency. Hill, the groundbreaking comedian, host, actor, author, producer, and self-proclaimed hardest working middle-aged man, is curating a year of programming, which will begin this fall with previously announced shows from comic James Tom on November 5, Hill's Showbiz! (out 10/6, Simon & Schuster's Gallery Books) book release party on November 21, and the return of Hill's beloved show A Murray Little Christmas in December 2026.

The venue unveils Murray's curations for early 2027: The Anania Show on January 11, and Jenny Hagel on January 30. Tickets are on sale for all shows now. More artists and shows will be announced later this fall.

This annual residency is an artist development program of Joe's Pub that honors an iconic artist who has influenced the artistic community of Joe's Pub and American culture at large with a year of performances from artists that the artist mentors and counts in their own artistic community. Past Vanguard Artists include Laurie Anderson, Dr. Justin Vivian Bond, Margaret Cho, Judy Collins, Nona Hendryx, and Angélique Kidjo.

Murray Hill Vanguard Residency Performances:

James Tom is…Emotionally Repressed!

Thursday, November 5 @ 9:30PM

James Tom presents a new show about starting life over in his 30s, excavating ancient family secrets, and how to defeat generational curses when you're totally emotionally repressed. Tom is a stand-up comic, actor, and writer, gleefully providing the trans, queer, Asian American, and millennial twink perspective that everyone never knew they wanted. His credits include Is This Thing On?, directed by Bradley Cooper, Hulu feature Crush, HBO Max's Love Life, Adult Swim's Tuca & Bertie, and Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda on Netflix. James was a story editor on HBO Max's Our Flag Means Death and his writing has been published by Reductress, Shondaland, and Condé Nast's Them. He also wrote for the Audible/Broadway Video series Hot White Heist, produced by Alan Cumming. James has been featured in The New York Times, Vice, Ozy, Forbes, NowThis, Vulture's “Comedians You Should and Will Know in 2021,” and was selected as a New Face at the 2021 Just For Laughs Festival.

Saturday, November 21 @ 7PM

Celebrating the release of his debut memoir Showbiz! My Life as a Middle-Aged Man (Simon & Schuster's Gallery Books), comedian, actor and writer Murray Hill hits the road with a one-of-a-kind show that is part cabaret, part stand-up, and part behind-the-curtain tell-all. In this debut memoir, Hill opens up for the first time about how a painful past led to an unwavering commitment to spread joy — one rimshot at a time. Murray on his book: “Let's just say the world could use a little more heart and a lot more honesty right now. I've always believed in chosen family, resilience, and a well-timed punchline — this book is all three. It's not just about where I've been, it's about how we keep going.”

Backed by his swinging live band The Baloney Sandwiches, Hill turns every show into a full-throttle cabaret concert comedy spectacle – a mix of razor-sharp wit, rampant ad-libbing, and heartfelt storytelling making for a night of big laughs and hard-won wisdom from an outsider who made it his way. Showbiz!

Murray Hill: A Murray Little Christmas

Tuesday, December 15 @ 6:30PM, Wednesday-Saturday, December 16-19 @ 9:30PM

Cue the snow machine and strike up the band: the King of Christmas, and “hardest working middle-aged man in show business,” Murray Hill returns to Joe's Pub with his legendary holiday spectacular, A Murray Little Christmas. Part cabaret, part comedy show, and part messy holiday party, this beloved annual tradition features surprise guests, live music, campy seasonal songs, and Murray's signature mix of razor-sharp wit and heartfelt cheer. Gather your chosen family, grab a cocktail, and get ready for a festive night of showbiz, silliness, and holiday spirit the Murray way.

The Anania Show

Monday, January 11 @ 9:30PM

The Anania Show is a fast-paced, late-night variety show hosted by Anania, a performer, comedian, and drag artist. Characterized by its chaotic, low-budget, and intimate style, the show is designed to be “bite-sized” and highly shareable across social media.

Jenny Hagel

Saturday, January 30 @ 7PM

In her new solo show, Emmy-nominated comedian Jenny Hagel (Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Amber Ruffin Show) covers topics like queer dating, religion, single parenting, and how easy it is to make people believe you with a fake pie chart. No matter what she's talking about, Jenny does it with her signature combination of sharp jokes, smart analysis, and a kind world view.



Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop)

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