Meredith Patterson Will Bring CONFESSIONS OF AN ACTRESS to 54 Below
The performance is on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 7pm.
54 Below will present Meredith Patterson in Confessions Of An Actress: A Love Letter To New York on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 7pm.
Broadway leading lady Meredith Patterson (42nd Street, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, The Green Bird) makes her long-awaited return to New York with an intimate, story-driven evening inspired by her memoir, Confessions of an Actress: From Chorus Girl to Broadway Star, on the 25th Anniversary weekend of 9/11 — when she made her star turn as Peggy Sawyer in the Tony Award-winning revival of 42nd Street.
Beginning with her early break at just 22 as Young Phyllis in Follies at Paper Mill Playhouse — where she worked under the guidance of Stephen Sondheim and Broadway legends — Meredith traces her journey from a hopeful young dancer with a suitcase and a dream to her star-making turn as Peggy Sawyer in 42nd Street and her Broadway triumph originating Judy Haynes in Irving Berlin's White Christmas. She shares backstage truths, near-misses, miracles, mentorships (including Rosemary Clooney at The Rainbow Room, and the legends Ann Miller and Julie Andrews), and the transformative experience of becoming a mother.
Blending Golden Age classics and personal storytelling — and accompanied by piano and bass — this 70-minute evening is glamorous, humorous, and deeply heartfelt: a love letter to New York, to Broadway, and to every dreamer who has ever waited in the audition line believing their big break was coming.
Grammy Award-nominated artist, fellow 42nd Street cast mate, and dear friend Billy Stritch joins Meredith on piano and vocals.Featuring a song or two with special guest, Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street, Applause, La Cage aux Folles). Joined by Tom Hubbard on bass.
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