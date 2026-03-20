Meredith Patterson Will Bring CONFESSIONS OF AN ACTRESS to 54 Below

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54 Below will present Meredith Patterson in Confessions Of An Actress: A Love Letter To New York on Sunday, September 13, 2026 at 7pm.

Broadway leading lady Meredith Patterson (42nd Street, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, The Green Bird) makes her long-awaited return to New York with an intimate, story-driven evening inspired by her memoir, Confessions of an Actress: From Chorus Girl to Broadway Star, on the 25th Anniversary weekend of 9/11 — when she made her star turn as Peggy Sawyer in the Tony Award-winning revival of 42nd Street.

Beginning with her early break at just 22 as Young Phyllis in Follies at Paper Mill Playhouse — where she worked under the guidance of Stephen Sondheim and Broadway legends — Meredith traces her journey from a hopeful young dancer with a suitcase and a dream to her star-making turn as Peggy Sawyer in 42nd Street and her Broadway triumph originating Judy Haynes in Irving Berlin's White Christmas. She shares backstage truths, near-misses, miracles, mentorships (including Rosemary Clooney at The Rainbow Room, and the legends Ann Miller and Julie Andrews), and the transformative experience of becoming a mother.

Blending Golden Age classics and personal storytelling — and accompanied by piano and bass — this 70-minute evening is glamorous, humorous, and deeply heartfelt: a love letter to New York, to Broadway, and to every dreamer who has ever waited in the audition line believing their big break was coming.

Grammy Award-nominated artist, fellow 42nd Street cast mate, and dear friend Billy Stritch joins Meredith on piano and vocals.Featuring a song or two with special guest, Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams (42nd Street, Applause, La Cage aux Folles). Joined by Tom Hubbard on bass.