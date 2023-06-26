Melissa Errico & Alex Lugo Join Lineup for Howard Ashman and Alan Menken Tribute at 54 Below

Tony nominee Melissa Errico has joined the lineup for the upcoming concert A Tribute to Howard Ashman and Alan Menken on July 2 and 3. Errico’s appearance precedes her own solo engagement at 54 Below, where she will present Sondheim in the City with the Tedd Firth Quartet throughout November.

She will be joined by Hadestown’s Alex Lugo, who currently understudies Eva Noblezada in the Broadway production after making history as the first non-binary Eurydice on the 1st National Tour of the Tony winning musical. Lugo previously starred in the 20th Anniversary Tour of RENT as Alexi Darling, understudying Mimi Marquez.

Celebrate the rhymes and rhythms of Ashman and Menken, the composer and lyricist duo responsible for the soundtrack to millions of childhood dreams (and thrills!). With songs from shows such as Little Shop of Horrors, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and so many more, this memorable cast is sure to shock and surprise you as we showcase one of the greatest partnerships the American theater has ever seen.

The concert is produced and directed by musical theatre historian Margaret Hall, and also stars the previously announced John Yi (KPOP, Snow in Midsummer), Jana Djenne Jackson (Almost Famous, Little Shop of Horrors), Cameron Loyal (Bad Cinderella, My Fair Lady), Nic Mains (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Audrey Belle Adams (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Juwan Crawley (Aladdin), Chiubeze Ihuoma (Hadestown), Katherine D'Souza, Tymothee Harrell (DUDE at 54 Below), Ali Regan (Grand Ole Country, DUDE at 54 Below), Gryphyn Karimloo, Tristan David Caldwell, Nadia Duncan, Rachel Lloyd (DUDE at 54 Below), and Leslie-Payton Alston.

NOTE. Nadia Duncan will play the role of Sylvia from God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater at the July 2 performance. Ali Regan will play the role at the July 3 performance. The July 2 performance will be livestreamed in addition to the in person presentation.

Ben Covello will serve as music director. The band will be Ben Covello (Piano, Music Director), Nate Repasz (Drums), Jennifer Giammanco (Bass), Eitan Prouser (Guitar), and Ben Golder-Novick (Saxaphone/Clarinet). The concert’s assistant music arranger is Matthew Nassida. Madie Winningham serves as stage manager.

A Tribute to Howard Ashman and Alan Menken plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on July 2 and 3. There is a $45-$55 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

This concert will be offered on livestream July 2 for $25. For more information and ticket availability regarding the stream, please visit https://54below.org/events/livestream-a-tribute-to-howard-ashman-and-alan-menken-feat-jana-djenne-jackson-and-more/.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. The club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

A recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS® Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

54 Below is one of the most in-demand performance venues in the city, presenting over 700 shows each year. Unique in its mission, it has become an indispensable member of the Broadway ecosystem, providing a place for seasoned and emerging artists to hone their craft, try out new work, grow their fanbases, and gather as a community. The management team includes Proprietors and nine-time Tony Award winning Broadway producers Steve Baruch, Richard Frankel, and Tom Viertel, Creative and Programming Director Jennifer Ashley Tepper, and restaurant General Manager Mandisa Boxill.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Late night programming will resume in the coming months. Tickets and information at 54below.com.