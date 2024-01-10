Mauricio Martínez Returns to 54 Below to Celebrate the Release of His First Live Album

The performance is on February 4 at 7pm.

By: Jan. 10, 2024

Mauricio Martínez Returns to 54 Below to Celebrate the Release of His First Live Album

54 BELOW will welcome back telenovela heartthrob and Broadway star Mauricio Martínez on Feb 4 at 7pm. Tickets can be purchased at 54below.org/Mauricio.

Emmy Award winner and Mexican star of Broadway, television and music, Mauricio Martínez is releasing his first live album (recorded at 54 Below on October 2023). There’s no place he’d rather celebrate this milestone than at 54 Below, where he has performed for seven consecutive years, becoming an audience and critic favorite!

Mauricio’s sold out show 5’11” Based in NYC marks his first live recording. The show is written by Mauricio Martínez and Robbie Rozelle, with musical direction and arrangements by Brian J. Nash and directed by Robbie Rozelle. 5’11” Based in NYC is a musical “What if…”, where Martínez, hailed as a “world class vocalist” by BroadwayWorld and “a complete showman” by People en Español, sorts through Broadway roles that might have been… or that still very well might be!

Singing iconic show tunes from Broadway hits like Chicago, Moulin Rouge!, The Phantom of the Opera, Disney’s The Lion King, Merrily We Roll Along, and more, Mauricio takes the stage by storm. Don’t miss this electric night of musical theatre, featuring special guests and a band led by musical director Brian J. Nash. The album is produced by Mauricio Martínez and Robbie Rozelle.

Mauricio Martínez: 5’11” Based in NYC plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 4 at 7pm. Cover charges are $45.50 (includes $5.50 in fees) – $56.50 (includes $6.50 in fees). Premiums are $89.50 (includes $9.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/Mauricio. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.

Photo Credit: Michael Hull




