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Matt Doyle, Morgan Dudley and More to Join MURDER AT THE GATES Album Celebration Set for 54 Below

Jimmy Award-winners Jake James and Gretchen Shope will join Sater on stage along with finalists London Mays, Emersyn Hunt, and others.

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Featured Topic 54 Below More Coverage Matt Doyle, Morgan Dudley and More to Join MURDER AT THE GATES Album Celebration Set for 54 Below

Steven Sater and James Bourne will present a concert event celebrating the concept album Murder at the Gates at 54 Below on September 4, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

Sater says, “On the eve of this year's Jimmy Awards, one week before our album release, I was approached on the street with so much love by about 30 nominees.  I was so touched! And I began thinking, wouldn't it be cool to hear our songs from Murder at the Gates performed by actors of the same age as the teen characters in our show?  As fate would have it, within days I was approached by young fans from TikTok who wanted to record their own versions of the song.  So, this concert began to seem like destiny!" 

Jimmy Award-winners Jake James and Gretchen Shope will join Sater on stage along with finalists London Mays, Emersyn Hunt, and others. Special guest performers will include Tony Award winner Matt Doyle, Morgan Dudley, and Diego Enrico

Fans of the album will have the opportunity to participate in a contest where one performer will be selected to join the concert on stage to sing a song from the album. The contest will be held on TikTok and Instagram. For more information visit @steven_sater on Tik Tok.

Murder At The Gates is a killer new musical, with book and lyrics by the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning Steven Sater (Spring Awakening) and music, production and songwriting by the chart-topping, multi-Platinum musician James Bourne. The concept album for the forthcoming new musical was released on July 1, 2026.


Murder At The Gates is Clue meets Clueless, a black-comic murder mystery from a Gen-Z, gated-community America. It’s a dark and stormy night. Cameron’s birthday. To her horror, her rugged, entitled Dad is throwing her a party to help her get over the worst year ever. The sudden death of her mother and a gruesome break-up from her soul-mate, the poet-rebel Ethan. And so, the stage is set. A Murder Mystery Party!

All of Cam’s supposed friends arrive in costume. It’s all going splendidly, until the party “murder” occurs. And somehow, it’s real. Someone’s dead. And now, the security system locks down. Are they locked in with some maniac? Or is the killer one of them? Knives out, one by one, all the guests start to go down. At least, the night has a theme: It’s Your Party, and You’ll Die if They Want You.
 

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