FLAME: THE SONGS OF BRADY & BROWNE to Play 54 Below

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54 Below will host an evening of the songs from the dynamic musical theatre writing duo and 2025 Jonathan Larson Grant Finalists Amara Janae Brady and Xander Browne. The performance is on August 23, 2026 at 9:30pm.

The night will be full of stand alone songs and songs from their new musical, BaKed. Developed with the historic Apollo Theater and Drama Club Camp Productions, BaKed is an explosive reimagining of Cinderella's story from a whole new perspective. Enter Amelia, the overworked and underappreciated baker who caters Prince Charming's Ball. When the Crown fails to pay her, she blows up her life... and her home and ends up on a wild adventure with all the folks in this story who don't get a happy ending as they learn to make happy beginnings of their own.

Performed by its writers Amara Janae Brady, Xander Browne, Tony Award Nominee Sidney Dupont, Nora Schell, Alex Lugo, Murphy Lorenzo Applin Jr., Drew Shade, Zia, and Jayae Riley Jr., this show is sure to make you get down... and then fight for revolution. Directed by Blayze Teicher and cast by Charlie Hano, CSA.

Biographies

Amara Janae Brady(She/They) is a title defying artist & cultural dramaturg hailing from the Windy City (Chicago). Her artistic goals are to show the humanity and divinity of Black women and femmes and connect underserved communities with experiences that mirror their own. An alumnus of Penguin Random House's Narrator Mentorship Program (2024), WP Theater's Playwrighting Lab (2022-2024), The Public Theater's Devised Working Group (2023-2024), and a MacDowell Fellowship- James Baldwin Fellow 2023. Favorite credits: Manic Pixie Dream Girls Aren't Black (Northwestern's American Musical Theater Project 2024- Writer/Composer), the beautiful things are gonna kill you (Kilroys 2023; The Bushwick Starr; The Public Theater), Bernarda's Daughters (Audible), 'my dick is david duke'...or (Ars Nova's ANTFest-Actor; Creator; Producer), This is Where We Go (MCC- Actor + Writer), NYT Critic's Pick, Jillian Walker's SKiNFoLK (Bushwick Starr- Assistant Producer). YouTube series, 'Skinny & White' Aren't Character Traits. All Power to all people. Ashé. Website:https://linktr.ee/ajbrady

Xander Browne (He/They) is a queer Black comedic musician/theatermaker based in Brooklyn with a degree in Directing from Columbia University. His work explores the various intersections of religion, sexuality, race, technology, and conservation. As a music director, he has worked with The Public, The Flea, Adelphi University, WP Theater's Pipeline Festival, and the Climate Change Theatre Action Festival. Most recently, he directed and orchestrated The American Musical Theater Project's workshop of Amara Janae Brady's Manic Pixie Dream Girls Aren't Black at Northwestern University. His musicals have been workshopped with New York Theater Workshop, Breaking & Entering Theater Collective, and the Roundabout Director's Group. He also has a long history of collaborating with stand-up comedians like Ruby Karp, Giselle Generally, and Papirossa.

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