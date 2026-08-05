CHERRY BOMB: A REDHEAD CABARET to Make Debut at 54 Below

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54 BELOW will present Cherry Bomb: A Redhead Cabaret on Thursday, September 3, 2026, at 9:30 p.m. The one-night event, directed and produced by Sydney Ciencin and Piper Redford, celebrates the talents, individuality, and spirit of redheaded performers through an evening of musical theatre favorites and contemporary showstoppers.

Designed as both a celebration and a showcase, Cherry Bomb embraces what makes its performers unique beyond their signature red hair. The cabaret will feature iconic songs associated with memorable redheaded characters alongside dynamic musical theatre numbers performed by a cast of rising performers.

In addition to celebrating the redhead community onstage, the event will also support a meaningful cause. A portion of proceeds from the evening will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, continuing the organization's longstanding mission of providing essential services and support to members of the performing arts community and people living with HIV/AIDS.

Music direction and accompaniment will be provided by Robert Neumeyer.

The evening will feature performances by Molly Blackburn, Sam Corry, Rylynn Davis, Sydney Dotson, Jessa Kate Driscoll, Seth Greenberg, Annika Jonker, Emma Kopec, Liz Leclerc, Megan Ludwig, Lola Matos, Aidan McCracken, JJ McDonough, Maeve McNeal, Emily Frances Patrick, Elo Paulorinne, Daniel Poulos, Eleanor Rowley, Ellis Stephens, Savannah Trotter, Vivian Waye, Paige Weir, and Millie Yocum Surfas.

Producers note that all artists and acts are subject to change.

Cherry Bomb: A Redhead Cabaret plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on September 3rd, 2026 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $19.50 (includes $4.50 in fees) – $41.50 (includes $6.50 in fees.) Premiums are $69 (includes $9 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 7:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, a recipient of the 2022 TONY AWARDS Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, is a non-profit organization with a mission to preserve the music of Broadway and expand the art of the cabaret while growing opportunities for diverse communities of emerging and established artists and providing unparalleled audience experiences.

It was founded as a place for the Broadway community to celebrate Broadway performers, both established and new, who sing not only the music of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, but also new material intended for Broadway and off-Broadway stages. One of the most in demand venues in the city presenting over 700 shows per year, the club features fine dining and superb scenic, lighting, and sound designs entirely imagined by Broadway designers. For performers, writers, musicians, and more, 54 Below gives opportunities to advance their craft, expand their repertoires, and develop their voices in a way that is more personal, making them stronger as artists. It gives Broadway fans an opportunity to see their favorite artists in a different way, deepening their relationship and understanding of their talent.

54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work. It is also a place for innovation in musical songwriting and performance. Collaborations born at 54 Below give rise to and help develop new theatrical projects and new musicals. In addition, its popular streaming video activities and audio recordings support these activities, helping to build a new Broadway audience worldwide, both in age and geography.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, the club presents live shows at 7pm and 9:30pm. Tickets and information at 54below.org.

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