Magritte & Rosen to Present MY BODY, MY VOICE: SONGS FOR SAFE ACCESS Benefit Concert In Support Of Abortion Access

Magritte & Rosen will present their upcoming benefit concert, "My Body, My Voice: Songs for Safe Access," taking place on Wednesday, November 8 at Caveat in Manhattan. This one-night-only event will feature a soul-stirring lineup of singer-songwriters and musical theatre artists united for a meaningful cause. Proceeds from the event will go to The Brigid Alliance, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping people access abortion care.

Event Title: My Body, My Voice: Songs for Safe Access

Venue Address: Caveat | 21A Clinton Street, Manhattan, 10002 | (21+ only)

Date & Time: Wednesday, November 8 | Doors 6pm | Show 6:30pm ~ 8pm

Event Prices: General Admission: $32 | Livestream: $12 | Donations welcome

Website: mybody-myvoice.com | Click Here

Hosted by the hilarious Savannah DesOrmeaux, the event will showcase a diverse array of local talents from across the music and theatre spectrum, including original folk-inspired music performed by Sug Daniels, Sofía Campoamor, and Sushma Saha, selections from TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix (Brandon & Ella), Perpetual Sunshine & The Ghost Girls (Sara Cooper, Lynne Shankel), and more!

We invite music lovers, theatre geeks, and advocates for reproductive rights to join us for an unforgettable evening of storytelling and solidarity for health equity. By attending "My Body, My Voice," you not only enjoy a remarkable musical experience but also actively participate in a cause that has a profound impact on the lives of many.

For tickets and additional information about the event, please visit mybody-myvoice.com.

About The Brigid Alliance:

The Brigid Alliance supports people who must travel long distances for abortion care. Working across the United States, The Brigid Alliance arranges and funds confidential travel, lodging, childcare, and logistical assistance, closing the gap between the need for an abortion and the ability to access one.

Magritte & Rosen are a musical theatre writing team dedicated to promoting social causes and raising awareness through the arts. They are best known for their award-winning original musical Safe Hands which tells the story of an underground abortion clinic in the era before Roe v. Wade.