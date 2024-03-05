Maggie Kneip Will Return to Laurie Beechman Theatre in May With STUCK IN A MOMENT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



fter a sold-out debut performance in February, Maggie Kneip will return to The Laurie Beechman Theatre with her show “Stuck in a Moment.” The show is the truthful story of how unexpected turns in life can leave us feeling stuck for moments and years. Join her for an evening celebrating determination and ultimately her joyful journey toward being unstuck. The show is directed by Michael Kirk Lane, with Musical Direction by Yasuhiko Fukuoka. It will also feature the talents of Ted Stafford and Anna Anderson. The evening will include songs of joy, sadness, hope, and forgiveness by artists as varied as Joe Iconis, Natasha Bedingfield, Harry Nilsson, The Beatles, and No Doubt. The show returns Thursday, May 30, 2024, at 7 pm, at The Laurie Beechman Theatre. Tickets are available at https://lauriebeechmantheatre.venuetix.com/

Maggie Kneip is a veteran of the publishing industry, with a career spanning more than two decades in publicity and marketing at Bertelsmann, Scholastic Inc., and Abrams Books. Maggie is a graduate of the College of William and Mary and has a master of fine arts in dance from Sarah Lawrence College. Her previous cabaret outing “This Is My Song” was performed at such Manhattan clubs as the Laurie Beechman Theatre and the Metropolitan Room. Her book “Now Everyone Will Know: The Perfect Husband, His Shattering Secret, My Rediscovered Life” which chronicles the same story as this new show was published in 2015 and is available on amazon.com and wherever books are sold.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre is located downstairs at West Bank Café at 407 W 42nd St. (corner of 9th Ave). Tickets are $20 and there is a $25 food/beverage minimum per person. Tickets are available at https://lauriebeechmantheatre.venuetix.com/