MASQUERADE Cast Members to Join BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL at 54 Below
Kyle Scatliffe, Jeremy Stolle, and Ryan Vona join emcee Liz Coin for an improvised musical evening.
Broadway's Next Hit Musical will return to 54 Below on Monday, July 20 at 9:30pm with a special “Monday Masquerade Mash-up” appearance, featuring three Phantoms from the hit off-Broadway show: Kyle Scatliffe (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Color Purple, Hamilton), Jeremy Stolle (The Phantom of the Opera), and Ryan Vona (Parade, Cirque du Soleil Paramour, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).
Broadway's Next Hit Musical will present “The Phony Awards,” the original improvised awards show, at 54 Below on Monday, July 20 at 9:30pm. Master improvisers gather made-up, hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, comedy and a ton of laughs. The audience then votes for their favorite song and watches as the cast turns this Phony Award-winning song into a full-blown, improvised musical — complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue, plot twists galore and songs that you will be humming for days.
Through July 15 only, save 15% off select seats to this performance using the promotional code Phantom15 at checkout. Emceed by Liz Coin with music direction by Rick Hip-Flores, this fully improvised performance on Monday, July 20 features Deb Rabbai, Rob Schiffmann, and Heidi Gleichauf.
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