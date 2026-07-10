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MASQUERADE Cast Members to Join BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL at 54 Below

Kyle Scatliffe, Jeremy Stolle, and Ryan Vona join emcee Liz Coin for an improvised musical evening.

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MASQUERADE Cast Members to Join BROADWAY'S NEXT HIT MUSICAL at 54 Below

Broadway's Next Hit Musical will return to 54 Below on Monday, July 20 at 9:30pm with a special “Monday Masquerade Mash-up” appearance, featuring three Phantoms from the hit off-Broadway show: Kyle Scatliffe (To Kill a Mockingbird, The Color Purple, Hamilton), Jeremy Stolle (The Phantom of the Opera), and Ryan Vona (Parade, Cirque du Soleil Paramour, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical).

Broadway's Next Hit Musical will present “The Phony Awards,” the original improvised awards show, at 54 Below on Monday, July 20 at 9:30pm. Master improvisers gather made-up, hit song suggestions from the audience and create a spontaneous evening of music, comedy and a ton of laughs. The audience then votes for their favorite song and watches as the cast turns this Phony Award-winning song into a full-blown, improvised musical — complete with memorable characters, witty dialogue, plot twists galore and songs that you will be humming for days.

Through July 15 only, save 15% off select seats to this performance using the promotional code Phantom15 at checkout. Emceed by Liz Coin with music direction by Rick Hip-Flores, this fully improvised performance on Monday, July 20 features Deb Rabbai, Rob Schiffmann, and Heidi Gleichauf.

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