Lyne Tremblay Presents First Virtual Cabaret LIVING IN LIMBO

To celebrate the release of her new album Get to It, acclaimed singer / actor / dancer Lyne Tremblay will present her first Virtual Cabaret, "LIVING IN LIMBO", live from Montreal. This wildly original event will feature songs from her new album and will recount the highs and lows of our pandemic times with humorous monologues and a call and response interactive audience segment all done in Tremblay's signature cabaret style. Performed seamlessly in English and French, "LIVING IN LIMBO" will be shot live from her striking Montreal loft that has been the subject of design features in both The Globe and Mail and Chez Soi.



LIVING IN LIMBO will be presented on April 24, 2021, with a pre-show at 7:15pm and the live event beginning at 7:30pm EST, tickets and details available at Side Door.



"I'm pretty sure Cabaret is now considered an essential service in Quebec", Tremblay jokes, "and during the pandemic lockdown, I guess I could be considered a "re-emerging established artist! "



Lyne has a great story to tell, one of chasing dreams, never giving up and embracing gratitude. Her gently subversive live performance always resonates, particularly with women, who are inspired by her philosophy that growing up, is not growing old. "The viral transformation of our world has made me at times, both hopeful and at times, 'Living in Limbo'" Tremblay says. "I wanted to create an intimate digital cabaret, with warmth, humour and a complicity that will bring us positivity and determination".

Tremblay is an un-threatening triple threat with a formidable work ethic that has made her creations must see events.

Lyne started her career in modern dance and toured internationally with the Eddy Toussaint Dance Company. She was then cast in Andrew Lloyd Weber's original Canadian production of Cats. After purring for eight shows a week for a year and a half, Lyne went on to play the lead role of Sally Bowles in Cabaret (winner: Prix Molière) at the Mogador Theatre in Paris. Other roles of note include Anita in West Side Story, Nava in the original Montreal production of Jerusalem the Musical and one of the Albertines in the celebrated Michel Tremblay play Albertine en Cinq Temps, which was a Dora Award finalist for best ensemble. Her feature film and TV work is equally eclectic; highlights include the role of Angel Eyes in the cult classic Night Magic, a musical fantasy written by Lewis Fury and Leonard Cohen. In 2007 a short dramatic film entitled Rise Up was written for her, premiering at an AFI screening at Man's Chinese Theatre in LA and shown at film festivals around the world. In 2014 Lyne co-starred in the Valerie Buhagiar feature film The Anniversary, with Colin Mochrie.

Lyne will be accompanied by Erik West Millette (West Trainz) on bass, Olaf Gundel on Guitars /Keyboards and vocals and Matt Zimbel (Manteca) on percussion. Director of Photography: Lucas Harrison Rupnik.

ABOUT NEW ALBUM GET TO IT

In early 2021, Montreal-based singer, actor, dancer Lyne Tremblay released her 2nd album, Get To It. After winning accolades for her first release, Break 'n Enter, in 2004 (National Jazz Awards and top 10 releases of the year Jazz FM), Tremblay took a different approach with her new project, a gypsy/roots-reinvention of cabaret that blends original compositions and interpretations in English, French and Spanish. Tremblay's single-malt-soaked husk and graceful interpretations are at once intimate, joyous and sometimes subversive.

ALBUM AVAILABLE NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS

