Lucille Carr-Kaffashan Will Present Fall Edition Of THREE SEASONS OF SINGER-SONGWRITERS at Don't Tell Mama

Bistro and MAC Hanson Award winning vocalist Lucille Carr-Kaffashan returns to Don’t Tell Mama in October and November with the fall installment of her 2023 series Three Seasons of Singer-Songwriters. Having just completed highly successful runs of two shows celebrating the work of women singer-songwriters, she turns her attention this fall to male artists in her show How The Light Gets In. This critically acclaimed show features the work of male singer-songwriters who use their art to give voice to the feelings and experiences that men are typically discouraged from expressing in our society.

Two performances of How The Light Gets In are scheduled at Don’t Tell Mama, on Wednesday, October 25th at 7 pm, and on Sunday, November 19 at 4 pm. Lucille will be joined by her award-winning band members, music director Jeff Cubeta on piano and back-up vocals, Sean Harkness on guitar, and Matt Scharfglass on bass. With direction by David Hilder, this show includes a mix of joyful, moving, and thought-provoking songs by outstanding artists such as Billy Joel, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen, Leonard Cohen, Darius Rucker, and others whose work shines a spotlight on the challenges and meaning of men’s lives.

Don’t Tell Mama is located at 343 West 46th Street in New York City, between 8th and 9th Avenues. There is a $15 music charge, plus a $20 (must include two drinks) minimum per person at each performance. Cash only is accepted in the cabaret room. Reservations can be made online at donttellmamanyc.com.

Prior to finding her musical home on the cabaret stage, Lucille performed for a number of years in the regional theater productions of the New Jersey-based Entertainers Theater. Since her Don’t Tell Mama debut in 1999, she has presented twelve different shows at clubs in New York City, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, including Mama Rose’s, The Encore, Helen’s, Odette’s, The Stockton Inn, Bob Egan’s Cabaret Supper Club, and The RRazz Room. She has also appeared as a guest performer in special productions at the Laurie Beechman Theater, The Metropolitan Room and 53 Above in NYC, at Tim McCloone’s Supper Club in Asbury Park, NJ, and at Dino’s Backstage in Glenside, PA.

In 2017, Lucille won a Bistro Award for Outstanding Theme Show for Unwritten, Celebrating 21st Century Female Singer-Songwriters and Jeff Cubeta won a Bistro Award in recognition of his outstanding work as a music director. Lucille is also the proud recipient of the prestigious Hanson Award (2005), presented each year to one individual by the Manhattan Association of Cabaret and Clubs (MAC) for excellence in cabaret.

