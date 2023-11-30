Lillias White Joins Forces With 92NY To Teach Cabaret Workshop

TONY WINNER Lillias White TO OFFER CABARET WORKSHOP THROUGH THE 92NY SCHOOL OF MUSIC

The 92nd Street Y, New York School of Music announces that Tony Winner and Broadway Legend Lillias White will teach a masterclass in the art form of Cabaret this spring. This immersive two-day event will be held March 8 and 9, and will be led by White, along with award-winning cabaret artists Michael Kirk Lane and Yasuhiko “Yaz” Fukuoka. The trio of artists will provide valuable insights into the art form of cabaret, empowering you to showcase the most authentic version of yourself on stage.

Lillias tells us that “Cabaret is an art form without boundaries, that gives the artist the opportunity to present themselves in as honest of a format as possible with all the joy in the world. It is meant to uplift, inform and grace people.”

On Friday night, Michael Kirk Lane and Yaz Fukuoka will work with you on the basics of cabaret performance and offer personalized guidance on your song choice. Saturday features our master class with Lillias White! Bring songs that you connect with on a personal level. This weekend is the perfect opportunity to refine your craft and take your cabaret skills to the next level. Be ready to ask questions, step outside your comfort zone, play, and dig deeper into your material to sharpen the honest message you want to share with an audience.12 performers will be invited to work directly with Lillias White, others are invited to join the workshop as auditors.

Lillias White: A Cabaret Performance Workshop

Friday March 8 and Saturday March 9; $500 for performers, $100 for auditors ($150 after February 1)

https://www.92ny.org/class/lillias-white-cabaret-performance-workshop

Pre-Screening Process:

Performers interested in working with Lillias White must register as auditors and complete the short pre-screening form by February 1.



Students chosen to perform will be notified on February 12. There are 12 performer slots available.



If you are invited to work with Lillias White, you will be contacted by the School of Music Office and an additional $400 tuition fee will be charged at that time.

Fee for Auditors: $100 if you register BEFORE February 1. $150 after February 1

Fee for Performers: $500

Schedule:

Fri, Mar 8:

6-9 pm

Sat, Mar 9:

10 am-1 pm

BREAK

2-5 pm

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Lillias White

Lillias White is a Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner for her performance in The Life. She is currently appearing on Broadway in a critically acclaimed run as Hermes in Hadestown. She has previously appeared on Broadway in Barnum, Dreamgirls, Cats, Carrie, Chicago, Once on this Island, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Fela! (Tony Award nomination). Other Off-Broadway and Regional credits include the musical Black No More (Audelco Award), The Public Theater’s Romance in Hard Times for which she won the Obie Award, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (directed by Phylicia Rashad) for which she won the NAACP Award, and the Carnegie Hall Concert version of South Pacific which was also broadcast on PBS’ Great Performances. She received the Daytime Emmy Award for her role as Lillian Edwards in Sesame Street and is beloved by audiences for voicing the lead muse Calliope in Disney’s animated feature Hercules. Her most recent television appearances include the Baz Luhrmann-directed Netflix series The Get Down, as well as Russian Doll and Search Party. She has appeared in cabarets and concert halls around the world including The Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center and the Sydney Opera House. For her work in cabaret, she was awarded the American Songbook Association’s prestigious Darrell Henline Award. Her solo studio album Get Yourself Some Happy! is available now at lilliaswhite.com and on all streaming platforms. Ms. White also holds Honorary Doctorate degrees from WVU Parkersburg and City College of New York.

Michael Kirk Lane

Michael Kirk Lane is 2-time Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award winner, having most recently won in 2022 for Best Virtual Presentation. Along with 3 previous MAC nominations, Lane has been nominated for 13 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards, winning in 2018 for Best Show. Stephen Mosher of BroadwayWorld Cabaret has called Lane “one of the most popular performers and people working in cabaret today.” Cabaret Scenes Magazine has deemed Lane’s work “musical comedy heaven.”

Beyond his own experience performing in cabaret, Lane’s experience managing two of the city’s most renowned cabaret venues (The Laurie Beechman Theatre, Don’t Tell Mama) offers him a unique vantage point and perspective on the art form. He is also the host of 92NY’s award-winning interview series “Cabaret Conversations”

As a teaching artist for over 20 years, Lane has taught all ages from pre-school to retirement homes. In each class he brings the same philosophy to his teaching, no matter the age of the students. “Art, Theatre, and Music are ways for us to connect with our most authentic self, and to explore the world around us.”

Yasuhiko “Yaz” Fukuoka

Yasuhiko “Yaz” Fukuoka is a Drama Desk and MAC Awards nominated pianist, film composer, arranger, and music producer based in NYC. He also music-directs new musicals and cabaret shows. He has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Birdland, Festival de Cannes and other venues in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. For more information, please visit www.yahzy.com.



The 92NY School of Music is under the direction of Yana Stotland.