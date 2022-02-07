Lee Roy Reams to Return to Feinstein's/54 Below in GOODBYE, KENTUCKY! HELLO, BROADWAY!

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW, Broadway's Supper Club, will present Lee Roy Reams in Goodbye, Kentucky! Hello, Broadway! His previous appearances on the 54 stage have been described as "exciting and life-affirming," (BroadwayWorld) confirming his spot as one of Broadway's best. This invitation to join Lee Roy on a journey from his hometown of Covington, Kentucky to the bright lights of Manhattan promises to be just as compelling.

Watch as Lee Roy demonstrates his first tap dance lesson that eventually led to his square dancing on the stage of Nashville's Grand Ole Opry. Listen as he recalls his first Broadway audition for the great Richard Rodgers that resulted in his portrayal of Will Parker in the Lincoln Center revival of Oklahoma! Ever wonder what it's like to appear opposite Lauren Bacall in Applause or Carol Channing in Lorelei and Hello, Dolly!, or make Broadway history starring in the legendary 42nd Street? Wonder no more! Lee Roy will tell you!

You're sure to have a grand time laughing and crying through this very personal and entertaining musical evening as hometown boy makes good. This performance will have a special guest appearance by Rita Gardner and music direction by Alex Rybeck.

Lee Roy Reams in Goodbye, Kentucky! Hello, Broadway! plays Feinstein's/54 Below (254 West 54th Street) March 10 & 11 at 7 pm. There is a $50-60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.