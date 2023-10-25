Lani Corson and Laura D'andre Join MOMS' NIGHT OUT at 54 Below

Lani Corson (Jagged Little Pill Nat'l Tour) and Laura D'Andre (The Play That Goes Wrong, New World Stages) join Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below on November 4th.

Mom's Night Out: The Concert Series, is the ultimate cabaret series where your favorite musical theatre mamas, step-mamas, mamas-to-be, grandmamas, and mamas-in-waiting will dazzle audiences with stories and songs about motherhood – the joys, the stress, the chaos, and everything in between. You'll hear classic favorites from the musical theatre and pop/rock canon and never before heard song debuts, too!

Conceived, directed, and produced by Megan Minutillo.

Music direction by Emily Cohn.

Previously announced performers include Loni Ackerman (Evita, Cats), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Alicia Krakauer, Kasie Gasparini (Mamma Mia!), Amanda Jarufe, and Grace Morgan (The Phantom of The Opera).

Get to know more about the cast and creative team at @momsnightoutconcert.

Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on November 4th at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $35-$79. There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Use code MOMS5 for $5 off your main dining room and bar rail tickets. Tickets and information are available at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.