LYRICS FOR A CAUSE Cabaret To Benefit Malignant Hyperthermia Association

"Lyrics for a Cause", held in conjunction with Spotlight Kidz, will be held tonight, Sunday, May 28, at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. The benefit cabaret will give donations to the Malignant Hyperthermia Association of the United States (MHAUS).

Sway Bhatia and Kaylin Hedges will co-host the benefit event. Hedges was a Platinum ticket winner in this season's American Idol. Bhatia plays Sofi in the Disney+ sequel series "The Mighty Ducks: Games Changers" and portrays Jeremy Strong's daughter Sophie Roy in HBO's Emmy Award-winning television series "Succession". Both girls have taken part in Spotlight Kidz in the past. Most recently they were guest performers when the Spotlight Kidz opened for The Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall.

Guest performers include current Broadway performers Erin Rose Doyle and Sophia Manicone. Both are in the Tony nominated "Parade" where Doyle plays the role of Mary Phagan and Manicone plays the role of Iola Stover.

They will be joined by soloists Timothy Yang ("The King and I" Broadway), Ryan Umbarila ("Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "The Christmas Story" National Tours), Mackensey Doyle, Peter Piccini, Ariela Rozentul, Thea Sten, Jolie Rose Wasserman and Madeline Wittig.

Also singing are Ensemble members include Addie Abstoss, Tillie Abstoss, Addison Geisler, Sarah Hummel, Annie Miller, Rachel Rose and Olivia VanRiper.

This cabaret is being produced by Sandy Kost-Sterner who is the director of the Spotlight Kidz. Kost-Sterner was diagnosed with Malignant Hyperthermia six years ago. In addition to making donation to MHAUS, she hopes to build awareness for this rare genetic skeletal-muscle disease whose main trigger is certain gases in general anesthesia.

Music Direction is by Michael McAssey.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Show begins at 8:00 p.m. Tickets are available by contacting spotlightkidz@comcast.net or 570-449-1293.

Donations can be made directly to Malignant Hyperthermia Association.

https://my.mhaus.org/donations/donate.asp?id=22925

The Spotlight Kidz program provides performance opportunities. to youngsters and teenagers. Registration is being taken for this summer's KIDZ Cabaret and the "In the Spotlight"show. A special "Shining Stars" cabaret will be held for ages 10 and Under. The Spotlight Kidz also offers educational opportunities for group and private lessons both in-person and virtually. For further information, email spotlightkidz@comcast.net or visit Facebook: Spotlight Kidz and Instagram: @spotlightkidz