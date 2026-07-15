LOVERBOY: A CELEBRATION to Make Solo Debut at The Green Room 42

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The Green Room 42 will present Juan Castro in 'Loverboy: A Celebration on August 8 at 1pm. The one-night-only concert is starring Juan Castro and featuring special guests Bryan Munar (Hadestown Nat. Tour), Romelo Urbi (Everybody's Talking About Jamie ROLT), with Music Director Ashley Grace Ryan (Let's Broadway!) on the piano. Directed and co-produced by Jennie Hughes (Forager Theatre Company).

Making his solo concert debut at TGR42, Off-Broadway's Juan Castro is wearing his heart on his sleeve! Juan has always been enamored by the larger-than-life romances of Old Hollywood, Disney, and Broadway. In this funny, sweet, and vulnerable show Juan explores the concept of love and how his perspective on the subject has changed over the years. Featuring songs from the Great American Songbook to Sondheim to iconic divas like Barbra Streisand - come see why critics call him a 'honeyed tenor" (Christina Waters, Good Times Santa Cruz), "hilarious and nuanced" (Nicholas Leither, Theatrius) and "a powerful and expressive voice " (Jake Thomas, Santa Cruz Sentinel). Loverboy is a celebration of the hopeless romantic in all of us.

Tickets available now - click this link!

Juan Castro in 'Loverboy: A Celebration" plays at The Green Room 42 on August 8, 2026 at 1:00pm. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.thegreenroom42.com.

Thrilled to be making his solo concert debut at TGR42, Juan Castro (he/him) is a New York based singer and actor originally from the San Fernando Valley, California. With a BFA in Vocal Performance from Notre Dame de Namur University, he performed all over the San Francisco Bay Area while working in music education and children's theatre. Since moving to New York City in 2021, he has performed in venues such as 54 Below, Symphony Space, and The Laurie Beechman Theater. Credits include Gerald in Elephant and Piggie's "We Are In A Play!" (Off-Broadway, Atlantic Theatre Company), Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Cabrillo Stage), and William Barfée in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Artistree) @juancastrophe | juancastroofficial.com

THE GREEN ROOM 42 opened in 2017 and has since become one of New York City's most celebrated destinations for live performance, dining, and special events. Rising above Times Square, The Green Room 42 brings together a Cabaret, Rooftop, and Supper Club under one dynamic brand-offering nightly shows, all-day dining from breakfast through dinner, and a vibrant seasonal rooftop bar that showcases the city from above.

Since its debut, The Green Room 42 has redefined the modern cabaret experience in NYC. The venue has hosted more than 5,000 artists-including icons such as Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, and Judy Kuhn-cementing its status as a powerhouse home for Broadway's biggest stars and the industry's most exciting emerging talent.

Guests enjoy inspired dishes, signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list-served table-side to elevate every performance. With flexible, beautifully designed spaces across the Cabaret, the Supper Club, and the Rooftop, The Green Room 42 stands as a premier destination for unforgettable nights out, social gatherings, and private events of any size.

Tickets and reservations are available now.

The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL New York City.

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