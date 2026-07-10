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AN EVENING WITH COMPANY to Play The Green Room 42 with Todd Ritch

The Stephen Sondheim-inspired show features music direction by Daniel Gittler and a live band.

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AN EVENING WITH COMPANY to Play The Green Room 42 with Todd Ritch

Exactly seven years after his last solo performance on The Green Room 42 stage, Todd Ritch will return with An Evening with Company, a one-night-only 35th birthday celebration inspired by the music of Stephen Sondheim and the enduring themes of Company. Blending beloved Broadway songs with heartfelt storytelling, the evening reflects on growing older, unexpected detours, friendship, and discovering that life doesn't have to unfold according to plan to be rich and meaningful.

What began as a show about loss evolved into something very different: a celebration of the people who stayed. Joined by an ensemble of friends he met through the theatre, Ritch shares the stage with the artists who have been part of his life both onstage and off. Together, they celebrate the friendships, chosen family, and community that carried him through his most difficult chapters.

Conceived, created, self-produced, and performed by Todd Ritch, An Evening with Company features music direction and arrangements by Daniel Gittler and is developed in collaboration with Adrian Azevedo Lopez. The evening is performed with a live band featuring Daniel Gittler (music director/piano), Justin Goldner (guitar), Ben Harris (woodwinds), Peter Wise (bass), David Silliman (drums), and Caitlin Thomas (cello).

In the spirit of Bobby's surprise birthday in Company, we're keeping the guest list under wraps. Expect surprise appearances from some very special artists who have been part of Todd's life and career, making each moment of the evening feel like the birthday celebration it was always meant to be.

An Evening with Company plays at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, July 18, 2026 at 9:30 PM. Tickets are available starting at $19, with no food or beverage minimum. Tickets and more information are available at www.TheGreenRoom42.com.

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