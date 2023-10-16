Justin Vivian Bond Brings SEX WITH STRANGERS to Joe's Pub in November

Joe’s Pub at The Public Theater announces Justin Vivian Bond: Sex with Strangers from November 1-10 at 7 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are on sale now here.

As part of Joe’s Pub’s 25th anniversary season, multi-disciplinary artist and downtown darling Mx Justin Vivian Bond returns with an evening of song and poetry for, by, and about the outrageously gorgeous, mythical icon of dissolute glamour: Marianne Faithfull. Faithfull, who rose to fame in the 1960s, was and has remained, a muse to many atop the music, art, and fashion worlds, including Mick Jagger.

Sharing the inspiration behind Sex with Strangers, V said, “When I was 16 years old on my way to work at the Dairy Queen in Hagerstown, MD I heard Marianne Faithfull’s, ‘Broken English’ on my parent's car radio, and my world changed. She has impeccable taste in music and brilliant songwriting reflects the hard-earned wisdom, magic, honesty, and sensuousness that comes from a lifetime of journeying toward self-knowledge.

The title of my show 'Sex With Strangers' is from a song on her 2002 studio album, 'Kissin’ Time' which she co-wrote with Beck. She is a template for survival, and for me, she has provided a lifetime of inspiration. My band and I will perform stripped-down versions of her songs to highlight their power and emphasize the poetry of their lyrics.”

Mx Justin Vivian Bond has appeared on stage, screen, television, nightclub stages, and in concert halls worldwide. Their visual art and installations have been seen in museums and galleries in the US and abroad. Their memoir Tango: My Childhood Backwards and in High Heels (Feminist Press) won the Lambda Literary Award for Transgender Nonfiction.

They are the recipient of an Obie, a Bessie, and a Tony nomination, an Ethyl Eichelberger Award, The Peter Reed Foundation Grant, The Foundation for Contemporary Art Grant for Artists, and The Art Matters Grant.

They have self-released several full-length recordings, most notably Dendrophile, and Silver Wells. As one-half of the legendary punk cabaret duo Kiki & Herb they toured the world and released, Do You Hear What We Hear? and Kiki and Herb Will Die For You live at Carnegie Hall.

Mx Bond has been at the forefront of Trans visibility and activism since the early 1990s. To learn more, visit www.justinvivianbond.com.

Joe’s Pub will also present a limited run of Justin Vivian Bond's holiday shows, to be announced soon.