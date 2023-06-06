Joe's Pub & Truth Future Bachman to Present QUEER TIME RHAPSODY Pride Concert

Truth Future Bachman (The Public, Lincoln Center) and their starry crew of vocalists will celebrate pride on June 20th at 7pm in Bachman’s “Queer Time Rhapsody”. The Joe’s Pub Working Group alum reimagines hits from their classic Shapeshifters Playlist, as well as Luna & the Starbodies. They will also perform a sneak preview of never-before-heard songs from their brand-new musical SKYWARD, which will workshop at Vassar’s Powerhouse Theater this summer and debut in NYC this fall. The concert features additional vocals by Jonathan Christopher (Sweeney Todd, Hamilton), Ebonee Noel (Kings of Napa Valley, FBI), Peter Perry Lam, Tatiana Wechsler (Mr. Saturday Night), and others. Music direction is by Josh Kight (Hamilton, Sondheimia). Celebrate pride colorfully, publicly, and in love, as Truth Future Bachman's Queer Time Rhapsody sings a powerful future into being.

Truth Future Bachman is a "rising-star nonbinary composer" (Playbill), vocalist, and writer of socially focused musicals. "[M]usically and vocally rich" (The New York Times), Truth is praised for "golden-voiced", "soulful vocals" (Vulture). They were recently featured in Teen Vogue and Runnersworld. Select original musicals: Luna & the Starbodies (Lincoln Center, Powerhouse Theatre), Horsemanship (Princeton Arts Fellowship), Shapeshifters (Musical Theatre Factory, The Delacorte), FARMED: A Live Podcast Album (WNYC, Twenty Summers, Joe's Pub). Truth has authored 10 full length musicals, and musically directed, supervised, or performed in nearly 100 off Broadway musicals and plays. Their short film Who Holds Us debuted at NewFest 2021. Truth is an artist in residence at La Mama E.T.C. and an alum of New Dramatists Composer-Librettist Studio, Rhinebeck Writers Retreat, and Joe's Pub Working Group. 2022 Richard Rodgers Award Finalist, 2022 Jonathan Larson Award Finalist, and 2021 Jerome Hill Finalist in music.

