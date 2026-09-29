Joe's Pub Announces New Slate of Shows Featuring Jake Schroeder, Kate Nash, Mollie Elizabeth

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Joe's Pub at The Public Theater has announced a new slate of shows, including Pooja Reddy is White Trash, Generation Women: Nerve, and solo performances from a range of established and emerging artists, including Jake Schroeder, Kate Nash, and Mollie Elizabeth.

Pooja Reddy is White Trash plays Tuesday, October 6 at 9:30PM. When Pooja Reddy's parents immigrated to America, they were not prepared for how the American South would rub off on her. The result: hunting, fishing, boating, and firearm licenses, and a childhood spent playing pretend as a country singer and youth pastor.

Told through stand-up comedy and original country music, Pooja Reddy is White Trash is a wildly funny cabaret show about what happens when the American South gets its hands on a South Indian girl. At its heart, it is a love letter to the complex identities Southerners have, many of whom are immigrants and people of color. As NPR Music's Jewly Hight exclaims, 'Country music comedy is back … Reddy's work is the ultimate example of an approach to country comedy that's thoroughly relatable and that has the potential to help open minds.'

She co-hosts Kutti Gang, a New York Times and Time Out New York recommended comedy show, and hosts an Arts & Culture podcast for PBS' ALL ARTS.

Generation Women: Nerve plays Tuesday, October 13 at 7PM. Generation Women will celebrate Nerve: stories of audacity, boldness, and the moment fear stopped getting the final vote. Six women and non-binary storytellers—one from each decade, 20s through 70s—share true stories of walking into rooms they weren't invited to; taking the big swing despite the odds; telling the truth everyone else was tiptoeing around; quitting, leaping, confronting, and confessing. Some acts of nerve are loud and public; some are quiet audacities no one else ever noticed. All of them changed everything.

The show is billed as New York's storytelling night, presenting true stories told by women and non-binary performers across the generations, turning up the heat on desire, joy, and the pursuit of what sets them alight.

Mollie Elizabeth performs Tuesday, November 3 at 9:30PM. For Mollie Elizabeth, fantasy isn't about escaping reality — it's the most natural way to express her truth. Raised in the woodsy seclusion of Washington's Cascade Mountains, the 22-year-old artist began dreaming up her own extravagant worlds as a little girl, laying the foundation for the unfettered imagination that now defines her transportive orchestral pop. After entering a daring new creative era with her breakout hit 'Run Rabbit,' the Los Angeles-based rising star landed a deal with Capitol Records and set to work on her forthcoming debut album. As she prepares to share her most elaborate work to date, Mollie offers up a suite of songs that examine life's thorniest questions with all the charm and tension and dazzling eccentricity of a timeless fairy tale.

Kate Nash performs Friday, November 6 at 7PM. Kate Nash is a platinum selling recording artist, musician, and actress from London. She started her career on myspace uploading her demos to the platform and playing in and around London in 2006. In 2007 her debut album, Made of Bricks, went to number one in the UK charts and she was crowned 'Best Female Artist' at the 2008 BRIT Awards. Her hit song, 'Foundations,' stormed the charts and remains in radio rotation. In the wake of Kate's second album, My Best Friend Is You, Kate set about using her influence to shift gender perceptions and inspire a new generation of female musicians, launching the Rock 'N' Roll for Girls After School Music Club. She released her third album, Girl Talk, independently, and notoriously opened London Fashion Week's Felder Felder show for the spring/summer 2013 season, marking a significant change in direction for Kate. Her fourth album, Yesterday was Forever, was 222% funded on Kickstarter and she's been touring globally for 18 years to fans who have come to expect the unexpected.

In 2024, Kate released her latest album, 9 Sad Symphonies, her first signed to the Kill Rock Stars label. She spent the year selling out shows in the UK, Europe and North America, and playing festivals including Glastonbury. The tour culminated in a headline show at London's Kentish Town Forum, broken foot and all. Summer 2025 also saw Kate debut her new song 'GERM' live alongside reinterpretations of her catalogue with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra at a special performance at Mighty Hoopla festival.

Jake Schroeder: A.I. Gay Guy plays Friday, November 6 (sold out) and Wednesday, December 10 at 9:30PM. On a family trip to Bali, Jake secretly messages on an app with Sam. The app? Grindr. The Sam? Altman. Jake posts their exchange online, and what follows is a whirlwind of legal battles, press conflict, and boba dates live from a rickety boat on the Indonesian sea. From Komodo dragons to data centers, mosquito nets to job displacement, Jake is accused of making the whole thing up. But in the age of AI, who gets to decide what's real?

Gus Heagerty: Is This The New Me? plays Saturday, November 7 at 7PM (sold out) and 9:30PM. Is This the New Me? is an hour of stand up comedy about control and trying to find an identity, an intimate and introspective evening of comedy from Gus Heagerty.

Alice Smith performs Friday, November 13 at 7PM and 9:30PM. Audiences can spend an intimate evening with Alice Smith, celebrating her return to New York at Joe's Pub — a venue special to her from the start of her career.

Salty Brine plays Thursday, November 19 and Friday, November 20 at 6:30PM, and Sunday, November 21 at 9:30PM. Back in New York after an acclaimed Edinburgh and London season, Salty Brine, who The Guardian calls 'one of today's most powerful stage voices,' transforms Laura Nyro's Eli and the Thirteenth Confession into a vaudevillian extravaganza. The story will be bawdy, the music will be funky, and the jokes will be tasteless. It's next up from Salty Brine's Living Record Collection, a series that imagines tracklists as blueprints for evenings of musical mayhem.

Time Out New York wrote that 'the outrageously talented Salty Brine takes classic pop albums—from Joni Mitchell's Blue to the Dirty Dancing soundtrack—and weaves their songs into funny, perceptive tapestries of storytelling.'

Mafer Bandola: Miss Impossible plays Sunday, November 22 at 8:30PM. Mafer Bandola presents a one-hour performance in a fusion format centered on the theatrical genre of farce, blending music, poetry, theater, and archival elements. With a repertoire that combines original compositions and rhythms from Venezuelan tradition, Miss Impossible invites the audience to sing, read, and participate in call-and-response activities while enjoying the virtuosity of her performance. Through complex passages and ironic moments, the show celebrates the absurdity of her 'impossible mission': becoming the first woman worldwide recognized for playing a little-known instrument, turning the improbable into an unforgettable theatrical and musical experience.

Sophie B. Hawkins performs Monday, November 23 at 7PM. Audiences can join Sophie B. Hawkins for an evening of New York-inspired songs and stories of growing up in Manhattan, featuring selections from her upcoming musical, Birds of New York, performed by special guests Liz Larsen, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Carlos Velasquez Escamilla, and more.

From her classic hits 'Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover' and 'As I Lay Me Down' to fan favorites including 'I Want You,' 'Lose Your Way,' and 'Mr. Tugboat Hello,' the sights, sounds, and energy of her hometown have formed the foundation of her creative life. For one night only, Sophie celebrates the city that shaped her with an intimate, career-spanning concert culminating in an exclusive preview of her most personal work to date, her original musical Birds of New York.

CHRISTEENE performs Monday, November 23 at 9:30PM. CHRISTEENE, described as a feral icon of the NYC underground, returns to Joe's Pub after a string of monthly sold out runs. With her band in tow, and a set list worthy of the bathroom wall, the artist delivers a set of songs in this 'tumultuous year of 2026.'

Never Sleep Alone plays Wednesday, November 25 at 9:30PM. Created and portrayed by Roslyn Hart, Never Sleep Alone is an interactive comedy cabaret that teaches you to flirt smarter, laugh harder, make new connections, and become your sexiest self. Led by Dr. Alex Schiller and fueled by a live rock band, the show bills itself as the New York night you've always wanted.

Audiences can sit up front in the Participants section for the full experience, including the chance to join Dr. Alex onstage and earn a Champagne toast with VIP access, or choose the Voyeurs section in the back to watch from their seat. An afterparty at a nearby venue follows.

The Lost Stop (A Pocket Musical) plays Saturday, November 28 at 4:30PM and 7PM, and Sunday, November 29 at 2PM and 4:30PM. When three friends accidentally board a subway train that takes them to the mysterious Lost Stop—the hidden station that powers New York City's heartbeat—they discover the city's Great Mural has shattered. Journeying across the five boroughs to restore its light, the interactive pocket musical invites audiences of all ages to celebrate community, courage, and the everyday magic that keeps the city alive.

Music and Lyrics are by Kaitlin Becker and Leticia Wolf; Book is by Kaitlin Becker, Lenore Romas, and Leticia Wolf; Original Concept and Direction is by Leticia Wolf; Art Direction is by Lenore Romas.

Amber Iman performs Monday, November 30 at 7PM and 9:30PM. Amber Iman's Broadway credits include Hadestown, Lempicka (Tony and Drama League nominations), Soul Doctor (Clive Barnes Award nomination), and Shuffle Along. Off-Broadway credits include Tartuffe, Goddess (AUDELCO Award, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations), The Ford/Hill Project, and Rent. She has appeared in the national tour of Hamilton, and regionally in BLACK SWAN at ART, Goddess at Berkeley Rep, Hippest Trip at ACT, and Radio Golf at Two Rivers. Her film and TV credits include Steve, Blackberry Winter, Forget Me Not, and High Maintenance. She is a co-founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition (Tony Award) and Black Women on Broadway, and trained at Howard University.

Justin Vivian Bond plays Wednesday, December 9 through Saturday, December 12 at 7PM, Wednesday, December 16 through Saturday, December 19 at 7PM, and Sunday, December 13 and 20 at 6PM. Mx Justin Vivian Bond has appeared on stage (Broadway and Off-Broadway, London's West End), screen (Shortbus, Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Sunset Stories), television (High Maintenance, Difficult People, The Get Down), nightclub stages (most notably a decades-long residency at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater in NYC), and in concert halls worldwide (Carnegie Hall, The Sydney Opera House).

Kat Edmonson: Have Your Merry Christmas With Me plays Sunday, December 13 at 2PM and 8:30PM. This holiday season, vocalist Kat Edmonson returns with the release of her latest album, Have Your Merry Christmas With Me, followed by a nationwide tour beginning Thanksgiving and continuing through the end of December.

Have Your Merry Christmas With Me plays like the soundtrack to a classic romantic comedy — lush, witty, soulful, and filled with longing, flirtation, and holiday warmth. Romantic bossa novas mingle with a tropical, 1960s-cocktail-party take on 'Jingle Bells,' the swinging jazz-gospel exuberance of 'Hark! The Herald Angels Swing,' and an achingly soulful transformation of Allen Toussaint's 'It's Raining' into 'It's Snowing.' Two beautifully crafted originals, 'Have Your Merry Christmas With Me' and 'Hush! There's a Falling Snow,' feel instantly at home among the standards.

Mai Khôi & the Dissidents perform Tuesday, December 15 at 9:30PM. With a voice described as 'big, percussive, melodic, angelic, freaky, and scalding' (KALW) and 'full of fury, intensity, vulnerability, and absurdity' (I Care If You Listen), Mai Khôi will present original songs backed by her jazz-punk-experimental-art song fusion band, Mai Khôi & the Dissidents. Her lyrics tackle social justice issues including government censorship, police brutality, LGBTQ+ rights, sexism, and the rise of the authoritarian right. Music and arrangements by pianist Mark Micchelli range from quiet lullabies to intricate hockets to noisy free-for-alls, supported by saxophonist Jeff Siegfried, bassist Eli Namay, and drummer PJ Roduta.

Meow Meow performs Monday and Tuesday, December 21 and 22 at 7PM and 9:30PM. International Chanteuse and Comedienne Extraordinaire Meow Meow brings her brand of holiday hilarity and musical mayhem to the club, described as 'Feline Festive,' featuring a band of musicians and music ranging from jazzy vintage showbiz to Weimar 1920s tunes, French chansons, and original and contemporary classics.

Isaac Oliver's Very Special Very Early New Year's Eve plays Thursday, December 31 at 6PM. Writer and humorist Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Broadway's Just in Time) returns to Joe's Pub with his second annual New Year's Eve show to kick off the last night of the year.

Matt Butler: Reckless Son – Reentry, presented in partnership with the Under the Radar Festival, plays Sunday, January 10 at 6PM and Tuesday, January 19 at 9:30PM. For ten years, singer-songwriter Matt Butler has been carrying his guitar into jails and prisons across America. Out of hundreds of shows inside came Reckless Son (NPR's Morning Edition, SPIN's year-end list). Reentry asks the harder questions underneath it: what does forgiveness actually cost, who do we let return, and what is it like to be the one returning? Part concert, part confession, part communal reckoning, it goes looking for the place where compassion runs out. The production is directed by Ellie Heyman.

Content warning: This production involves mention of and investigation into the impact and outcomes of violent crime, victim testimony, addiction and suicide.

Or Bareket: AYIN Album Release plays Sunday, January 10 at 8:30PM. Bassist, composer, and bandleader Or Bareket is one of the leading voices of his generation on the New York and international jazz scenes. A 2026 Chamber Music America grantee, Bareket is known for his lyricism, rhythmic dexterity, and groove-forward approach to playing and composition. His quartet albums SAHAR (2022) and YŌM (2024) established a distinctive voice within the contemporary New York jazz landscape; AYIN, due in fall 2026, continues this exploration.

Bareket has worked with Joel Ross, Etienne Charles, Camila Meza, Ben Wendel, and Yosvany Terry, and has performed with Joshua Redman, Chris Potter, Marta Sánchez, José James, Aaron Parks, Sullivan Fortner, and others. His music has been described by Nate Chinen of WBGO as 'music of rhythmic sophistication and lyrical depth ... brimming with springy energies and smart details.'

Morgan's recent Obie-award winning show, Can I Be Frank?, introduced audiences to the little-known groundbreaking queer comedian Frank Maya, who died from AIDS-related complications in 1995. Now, directed again by collaborator Sam Pinkleton (The Rocky Horror Show, Oh, Mary!) and accompanied by a powerhouse ensemble led by musical director Matt Ray, Bassichis turns to icon Amy Winehouse's world-changing performance two decades ago.

In Concert with Amy Winehouse is conceived and performed by Morgan Bassichis and directed by Sam Pinkleton. It features musical direction and piano by Matt Ray, percussion by Joel Mateo, bass by Derek Nievergelt, and cello by Ethan Philbrick.

Adam J. Rineer: THIRD SEX – 1930s transvestite lieder plays Wednesday, January 20 at 7PM. Adam J. Rineer's THIRD SEX: 1930s transvestite lieder is a found text song-cycle/punk cabaret based on the short stories, Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 32Days 07Hrs 29Min 18Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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