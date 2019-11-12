Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Joan Osborne returns to Café Carlyle, February 25 - March 7. Joan Osborne is a multi-platinum recording artist whose career was jumpstarted with the great success of her major label debut album, Relish. The album produced the massive MTV and international smash single, "One of Us." The New York Times praised her Café Carlyle debut stating that "at every point in the evening, you had a sense of Ms. Osborne as an artist who knew exactly what she was doing," and describing her as a "fiercely intelligent, no-nonsense singer-songwriter."

Performances will take place Tuesday - Saturday at 8:45pm. Weekday pricing begins at $90 per person / Bar Seating: $70 / Premium Seating: $135. Weekend pricing begins at $110 per person / Bar Seating: $85 / Premium Seating: $150. For ticket purchases, there is an $80 two-course dinner requirement per person. Reservations can be made online via Ticketweb. Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).





