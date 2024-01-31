Jennifer Holliday, Isaac Mizrahi & More to Perform at Café Carlyle This Spring

Last night, The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel kicked off the reopening of the beloved Café Carlyle. The spring season line-up will feature audience favorites like Isaac Mizrahi, Valerie June, Hamilton Leithauser and Jennifer Holliday at the iconic New York City venue.

Last night, grammy-nominated artist Valerie June made her Café Carlyle debut for a five-night engagement, running through February 3, 2024. The soulful singer-songwriter, will enchant the audience with her distinctive voice and soul-stirring melodies.

Isaac Mizrahi returns to Café Carlyle with his show, “Mizrahi on Ice,” from February 6 to 17. His previous residencies in the room were sellouts, receiving widespread critical acclaim. Accompanied by his band of jazz musicians led by Ben Waltzer, Mizrahi will perform a range of tunes from Arthur Freed to Grace Jones.

Broadway legend Jennifer Holliday is set to captivate audiences from February 20 to March 2 at Café Carlyle with her show “Sentimental Lady: Soulfully and Swingin' Softly.” Known for her inimitable voice that has resonated from the Broadway stage to concert halls worldwide, Holliday will showcase her sentimental side in an intimate setting. The show promises a unique experience as the Broadway diva interprets The Great American Songbook with passion and flair.

For his sixth annual residency, March 5-18, 2024 Hamilton Leithauser will showcase his versatility as he delves into the realms of jazz. Known for his charismatic stage presence, Leithauser's performance at Café Carlyle is set to be a dynamic and energetic affair that resonates with fans of diverse musical genres.

As Café Carlyle reopens its doors, each performer will contribute to the venue's legacy, delivering exceptional evenings filled with the magic of jazz and musical brilliance. The grand reopening sets the stage for a new era of unforgettable performances in the heart of New York City.

Valerie June

January 30 - February 3, 2024

Tuesday to Thursday - General Seating $110 per person / Premium Seating $160 / Bar Seating $85

Friday and Saturday - General Seating $125 per person / Premium Seating $175 / Bar Seating $95

February 6 - February 17, 2024

Tuesday to Saturday - General Seating $140 per person / Premium Seating $190 / Bar Seating $110

February 20 - March 2, 2024

Tuesday to Thursday - General Seating $105 per person / Premium Seating $155 / Bar Seating $80

Friday and Saturday - General Seating $125 per person / Premium Seating $175 / Bar Seating $100

Hamilton Leithauser

March 5 - March 18, 2024

Tuesday to Thursday - General Seating $105 per person / Premium Seating $155 / Bar Seating $80

Friday and Saturday - General Seating $125 per person / Premium Seating $175 / Bar Seating $100

Café Carlyle is located in The Carlyle, A Rosewood Hotel (35 East 76th Street, at Madison Avenue).

For more information and updates on these exciting events, follow Café Carlyle on Instagram @cafecarlyle and Facebook.