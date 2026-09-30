Jeff Harnar to Perform I KNOW THINGS NOW at Birdland

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Jeff Harnar will perform a special encore of I Know Things Now, My Life in Sondheim's Words. Performed in memory of Sondra Lee, with Music Director Jon Weber, the performance will take place on Monday November 9th, 2026 at Birdland Jazz.

'The greatest cabaret show I have ever attended,' declared Stephen Holden, music and film critic for The New York Times for over 30 years. Such was the critical response for Jeff Harnar's I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim's Words. 'A thing of wonder, a show of powerful storytelling … unforgettable, impeccable and completely original,' wrote BroadwayWorld. In London the show received a 5-star review, 'A master of his craft at the top of him game,' from Musical Theatre Review.

The show was Directed by Broadway's legendary Sondra Lee, who originated the roles of Tiger Lilly opposite Mary Martin's Peter Pan, and Minnie Fay opposite Carol Channing's Dolly Levi. She continued her career working on more than 70 films, directing, teaching and authoring her memoir I Slept With Everybody. This Spring, Broadway dimmed its marquis lights in memory of Ms. Lee, who passed in February at the age of 97.

On Monday November 9th Jeff Harnar returns to Birdland with the BroadwayWorld Award winning I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim's Words, which was one of Ms. Lee's final directing projects, and one she championed from its inception. Together with Ms. Lee and Music Director, jazz virtuoso Jon Weber, Mr. Harnar uses the words and music of Stephen Sondheim, to create a self-portrait of the emotional landscape of an openly gay New Yorker. The duo will be joined by Steve Doyle on bass and Ray Marchica on drums to revisit an eclectic set list from Follies, Into The Woods, A Little Night Music, Road Show, Dick Tracy, Passion, Company and more, with a gender-bending fluidity, many songs having originally been introduced by women.

Music Director Jon Weber is a renown composer, arranger and Host of Piano Jazz with Jon Weber on NPR. Upon first hearing Mr. Weber's jazz reinventions of his songs Sondheim said, 'I liked the changes. I wished there were more!' From that invitation, Weber and Harnar continued to expand on their liberties of plucking songs from musicals written for specific settings, characters and genders, and reimagining them in Harnar's own voice and life experience. The show received Mr. Sondheim's endorsement and has been licensed for theatrical productions by Music Theater International.

The show was recorded and released by PS Classics, Produced by Tommy Krasker with Executive Producer Ron Thomas and won the 2023 MAC Award (Manhattan Association of Cabarets) for Major Recording and is available on all streaming platforms worldwide. Harnar has said, 'The best way to keep Sondra Lee's brilliance alive is to keep putting her work forward.' It is in this spirit he and Mr. Weber bring this Special Encore of I Know Things Now: My Life in Sondheim's Words to Birdland, a piece which Theater Pizzazz called, 'Stratospheric … a magnificent show.'

MORE ABOUT Jeff Harnar

Jeff Harnar, a multiple MAC, Bistro Award and BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award winner and recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award. His Carnegie Hall appearances include both the Cole Porter and Noel Coward Centennial Galas. His television appearances include Jeff Harnar Sings the 1959 Broadway Songbook (PBS), and two PBS specials co-starring KT Sullivan, Remember: Songs of the Holidays and American Songbook: Live from NJPAC. He has toured nationally with Shauna Hicks in I Got Rhythm: Mickey & Judy's Hollywood with seven symphony Pops orchestras, culminating at New York's Town Hall with a 35 piece orchestra. He has released four solo CD's. Look for Jeff on the cover of the guide So You Want to Sing Cabaret published in 2020 and as The Night Club singer in Joshua Tree, 1951: A Portrait of James Dean (Iconoclast Films). Of Jeff's work, Michael Feinstein has said, 'I discover something new in a lyric every time I hear Jeff Harnar sing.'

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 31 Days 18 Hrs 39 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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